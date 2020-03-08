"New Daughters of Africa: An international anthology of writing by women of African descent," edited by Margaret Busby, (Amistad/Harper Collins) 2019, paperback $25.
"New Daughters of Africa" is a heart-warming and powerful anthology comprised of the works of over 200 women of African descent.
The writings found in this collection are rich in culture and diverse in literary tradition. This extensive collection is a followup to Margaret Busby’s first work, "Daughters of Africa," published more than 25 years ago. This anthology, like the first, contains both well-known and new authors who help to craft a narrative vital to literary and cultural history.
Authors such as Edwidge Danticat, Claudia Rankine, Natasha Trethewey, Jesmyn Ward, Nawal El Saadawi, Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche, Rebecca Walker, Nikky Finney, and Zadie Smith lend their voices and artistry to the work by dealing with themes of sisterhood, love, tradition, sexuality, politics and relationships.
Their writings on these controversial topics inspire and illuminate the pages of this anthology, and these women unite in purpose and spirit to give light to an often dark place through literature. The various themes also show the intersectionality of race, class and gender in both literary and cultural forms, and this is perhaps the most powerful legacy of the collection.
By combining a variety of genres — poetry, novels, drama, essays, speeches, diaries, short stories and autobiographies — in chronological order, Busby challenges readers to rethink and reenvision the world of black women of the African diaspora.
It is a remarkable anthology that is worth reading, not just for the beauty of the literature, but also the book should be read for the beauty of the global and international history that is characterized in the various works. The reader will be left with enlightenment, hope, and with the realization that all people are more alike than they are different.
