"Appeasement: Chamberlain, Hitler, Churchill, and the Road to War," by Tim Bouverie, (Duggan: New York), $30 hardcover.
Appeasement. We speak of it as a sign of tremendous weakness in the face of dictatorship's demands. Adolf Hitler's war, the result of his manipulations of weakened Western democracies, is forever cited as the price paid for not standing up to bullies early on. Tim Bouverie, a remarkable new voice of narrative history, educated at Christ Church, Oxford, offers us a clear, incredibly well-researched and argued volume on the theme.
We discover that Hitler was never sure, upon his rise to power after 1933, of how far he could push the Allies of World War I. Yet he conveyed, as so many quotations from actual encounters reveal, a supreme confidence in his lies, a fanatical dedication to his cause of expansion, and a con man's innate sense of his opponent's weakness.
We learn too, from Bouverie's vast discoveries in private diaries, recently revealed government files, and a host of private letters, testimonials, and reminiscences, that it was from a relatively small coterie of the British elite that government decisions were made in the UK prior to the war. Only a select number of politicians, members of the aristocracy, and military really had a say in how to deal with depredations by first, Hitler, and then Italy's Benito Mussolini.
Throughout, we discover that the League of Nations was impotent. It was never truly engaged to stop Mussolini's rape of Ethiopia, and the civil war's slaughter in Spain. We find that a rampant nationalism hamstrung any help from the United States. Indeed, Hitler's well-known persecution of the Jews of Germany, and then Austria, was insufficient to induce the Allies to action. Western politicians lamented it, but continued to cooperate with him anyway.
And then there were those in the West, in great number, on Hitler's side. They saw him as a bulwark against the communists of Stalin's Soviet Union. It was this fear of communism that held back clear, vociferous denunciations or confrontation of Hitler's schemes and murders.
Perhaps one of the most tragic aspects of all this era is the fear, palpable dread, of another war. Nations were sickened by the Great War's slaughter of whole villages of young men. Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain could not compel rearmament. His nation believed the previous sacrifice of a generation of young men and new institutions were sufficient to stop another war. Hitler manipulated his own people through appeals to their sense of victimhood, revenge for the despised Versailles Treaty, and spirited rebirth from the "stab in the back" of the war.
Bouverie makes this dread era come alive. It is as if you are reading the classified documents, hearing the musings, and wondering at various decisions. This book is not only informative, but captivating.
