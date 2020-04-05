“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” by John Richardson, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York) 2019, $35, 306 pages.
“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” by John Richardson was first published in 1999. The book is republished this year with a new introduction by Jed Perl.
The book also has a subtitle, “A Memoir of Picasso, Provence, and Douglas Cooper," but the memoir is actually that of Richardson and the time he spent with them and others.
Richardson was born in London in 1924 and died this year in New York City. He was a British historian, well-known art critic, free-lance writer, and biographer of Picasso. Richardson’s family was well-connected; however, they were not part of the aristocratic or wealthy families in the United Kingdom.
Picasso is an internationally famous artist known by a single name. He was never in need of sharing his full name to be known or admired. Richardson was introduced to Picasso by Douglas Cooper. Richardson had that way of endearing himself to others and that included entering Picasso’s world. And according to Richardson, “as a future biographer, I could not have entered Picasso’s circle at a more propitious moment. …”
With this observant eye, Richardson was able to share with the world the complexities of Picasso, his art and family.
It was written by some and said by many that Picasso truly enjoyed Provence, France. There are vacationers who insist that their French travel include Provence. They can walk, sit, and eat in places that were frequented by Picasso and his art community. Picasso enjoyed the fun and sun in the South of France. It reminded him of his Spanish homeland and it was here he spent memorable times with Cooper.
Cooper was a close friend of Richardson. According to Richardson, Cooper always insisted to anyone who listened that he was not Australian. For many in the British Commonwealth, to be from Australia was referencing poverty, convicts, and the people that no country wanted to claim. According to Richardson, his friend’s family was descended from lower-class British people who were sent to Australia. Cooper was born in Australia and Cooper’s family was able to do well with their land holdings and gold.
With this new-found success, the Cooper family spent much time in London, and rarely in Australia. With a trust fund, Douglas Cooper was allowed a great deal of freedom and with his freedom, he charted his own course in art, meeting well-connected people, and later befriending Richardson.
Richardson is considered one of the better biographers of Picasso. Richardson, though self-taught in art history and writing, was well-connected with writers, artists, and the Picasso family. His book is well-written, chatty, and invites the reader into his world where he is the main character.
