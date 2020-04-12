"Young Benjamin Franklin: The Birth of Ingenuity," by Nick Bunker; Alfred A. Knopf: New York, $30.00
You'll not find a more inspiring book. It is all the more valuable because its narrative is true. It is true because of the Homeric research conducted by Pulitzer Prize finalist Nick Bunker. Bunker, a master historian, is author of award-winning histories such as "The Mayflower Pilgrims" and "An Empire on the Edge: How Britain Came to Fight America."
In this remarkable effort, he tells about the great American genius, Benjamin Franklin. More specifically, he tells of "The Birth of Ingenuity," which Franklin quite literally exemplified.
Ingenuity is a word which in its 17th century origins meant more a well-balanced man. It would be a man who not only could think in original ways, its scope today, but was good with his hands, his social awareness, and service orientation. An ingenious man was one who was intelligent, wise, shared his wisdom with others, and thereby did his duty as a citizen. Benjamin's grandfather Thomas was such a man. We'd call him a go-to man today. Benjamin did not fall far from the tree.
We follow Franklin as he learned the printer's trade in Boston, then London. We discover, moreover, that he was constantly seeking out others who might be able to expand his knowledge. He read voraciously. Franklin came of age in the coffeehouse era. Here men met to discuss affairs of the day and share insights, but they also discussed philosophy, theology, and science, broadly defined. Franklin was so given to such endeavors that he formed the Junto, young men on the rise who sought to discuss, rationally and with no rancor or anger, issues of the day. In this he was following the advice of wise friends who seemed to come to him as would one to any bright young man.
Franklin was able to follow his trade in printing through to a series of locations. He printed about government, about personalities, and ideas. Most of all, he observed. He thought, and particularly reflected before writing.
As a man of the Age of Enlightenment, he was not bound by tradition. He knew what it meant to study, to learn and to apply his knowledge. His application was done using wisdom deduced from having learned from the best, wherever they might appear in his life. He was open-minded, not constrained by tradition, and thus was a man of the new age.
