"Chase Darkness With Me," by Billy Jensen, (Sourcebooks: Naperville, Ill.), $25.99 paperback.
Why do we read Sherlock Holmes? Or watch "CSI"? We want to see law and order restored to a chaotic situation. We want to see the world made right again through the actions of a dedicated investigator. Billy Jensen was a crime reporter, serving numerous media outlets over some two decades. His stories were well-written, tight, and engaged the reader.
In the modern digital age, he became a master of the medium. His headlines would make the reader click to read more, then hit share to tell others. But he felt he was a master who lacked a critical element to his reporting. Most, if not all, his investigative reporting led to endings without a solution. Murder most foul would be pursued by dedicated, but overworked because understaffed, detective bureaus. Then the cases would be dropped due to cold trails.
Criminals escaped justice. Victims remained victimized by a justice which eluded them. Their families remained to suffer from questions unanswered the rest of their lives.
Jensen wanted to change this. His spark, his eureka moment, came when a phenomenally determined colleague, Michelle McNamara, who had been pursuing a serial murder case for almost 15 years, died. She was so close to a resolution of what was termed the Golden State Killer case, but had never solved it. Her book was almost completed when she died.
Then Jensen realized he had the skills to perhaps ... solve such cold cases himself! Yes, he possessed the computer skills, the understanding of the investigative process, the liaison with law enforcement authorities, and the basic gumshoe determination to see old cases with new eyes.
So he became a detective in a way. Jensen hit upon a revolutionary approach to possibly solving crimes through "crowdsourcing" lead development. He would get permission of the victim's families, then investigators. He demonstrated he didn't want to be paid, nor receive a reward. His interest was to see justice done for those whose cases were considered closed without result.
Jensen began by studying a case, say through observing CCTV video of the event over and over and over. With that, he would course through seas of matching techniques. Then, he would "advertise" for information on Facebook to a targeted audience near the crime scene, or to a specific demographic, as the case evolved. Then he would develop leads. And these new leads he would then turn over to the remarkably grateful police on whose behalf he acted.
He explains the pitfalls of potentially false leads, and warns against action without proper collaboration with the appropriate law enforcement agency. Now that you think of it, Jensen is very much like the consulting detective Sherlock Holmes.
Better yet, Jensen is straightforward about what for him is a mission. He shows you, the reader, how it can be done. Then he challenges you to do so, like he has. You are "deputized" as you read this book. In fact, when you see the cases he's solved, explained in detail, you get the same rush of satisfaction as he does.
But if you do it right, you see justice done. And the satisfaction of a job well done, as Jensen shows in this extraordinarily engaging book, can be yours, too.
