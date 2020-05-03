"The Problem with Everything," by Meghan Daum, (Gallery Books: New York), $27.00 hardback.
So you go on Facebook, or Twitter, or anywhere else you care to mention. Everywhere is outrage, bitterness, extreme views, and even snarkiness as a persona of people you thought you agreed with. Meghan Daum, editor, author of highly awarded books, professor and writer for major national journals and magazines, contends it is time to lighten up as a society. She does so, in fact, as an advocate for progressive causes which can themselves suffer if too stridently held.
Daum walks us through "My Journey Through the New Culture Wars." This is shorthand for conflicts that arise through identity politics, violent speech, rape culture, moral panic and a streaming host of other woes-as-buzzwords. The battleground is laid with minefields such as "woke" speech, abusive terms such as snowflake, redneck, toxic patriarchy, and victims. Are you with me now, because Daum believes there might be a solution for some of these back-and-forths. Stop and reflect, she counsels, as no one is necessarily on the side of the angels.
Daum carries us through her college years of demonstrations, boycotts, and marches. Her mindfulness dates to the era of AIDS, when gay rights had low support, and the combat on campus was whether there'd be accessible walkways for the handicapped. Now, she laments, the battle lines are hardened. Even word usage is an issue to be attacked; when professors who misuse pronouns are condemned for their lack of sensitivity. Feminism was once a movement to get equal pay and recognition in fields such as science and engineering. Today the statistics are misused by those who want to suggest that 1 in 4 or was it 1 in 5 people are sexually assaulted. But what do they mean by that word, assaulted?
Daum has hit a good vibe in this well-paced assessment of her many reflections on social media, interactions between the races and sexes, and any other "conflict zone" you care to mention. She advocates a return to thinking about nuance, that all cannot be summed in a meme. She calls for consideration of others, and cites several very clear instances on media where real discussions of issues of the day are made.
Daum even comes out for challenging the "accepted," wherein she means those who are lauded in the media, no matter on whose side they are on. She reminds me of comment I once heard, "Challenge all assertions." You must do this if you are to find truth.
Alas, she speculates, is she too hard on herself, or her way of thinking in this modern world? Are her views obsolete? Is she old-fashioned? I'd console her with her own message ... keep your sense of humor and remember, all these strident people today will one day be where you are.
