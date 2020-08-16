“Designing Your Work Life: How To Thrive and Change and Find Happiness At Work,” by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2020, $27.95 hardback.
Are you working at a stale job and even stifling work environment? Do you regret having to clock in at work and look at the sad faces of your boss and co-workers? Do you resist taking a lunch break with your co-workers because you do not want to hear their sad tales of what is wrong with their job? After much unhappiness are you open to reboot your life and find happiness at work?
If you answered yes to all questions, you may want to read, “Designing Your Work Life: How To Thrive and Change and Find Happiness At Work," by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans. Burnett and Evans are also authors of “Designing Your Life”.
Burnett and Evans are successful college professors teaching open enrollment classes. In "Designing Your Work Life," the authors introduce to the reader a “dysfunctional belief” that may be held by the reader with a follow-up “reframe” of the belief. Using this method, the reader will appreciate what may be a long-held belief, with a challenge to be creative and rethink the belief for better resolution.
The book is filled with great chapters regarding the use of thinking to isolate what is important and not becoming overwhelmed with the less important events of life. For example, in Chapter 3, the authors remind the reader that if there are problems at work, the reader should be able to identify what is/are the problems.
According to the authors, a “designer” is one who loves problems, because they can define which of the problems are workable. There may be problems which are beyond the scope/authority of the reader, and the concern would be why a person would concentrate on those problems.
Bill Burnett and Dave Evans are highly skilled thinkers, with highly skilled thoughts for persons who want to thrive, change, and find happiness. This book may become indispensable for the self-employed, corporate managers and employees. The book is filled with working theories, encouragements to reframe ideas/thoughts, and how to move beyond long-held unproductive workplace beliefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.