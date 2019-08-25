"Autumn Light: Season of Fire and Farewells," by Pico Iyer, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $25.95 hardback.
We will all be here someday. Death of a loved family member will invade our lives. Pico Iyer, whose numerous books and countless articles in major magazines on three continents make him a well-known philosopher of life, gives us this meditation on what is passing, and what is not.
Iyer returns to Japan after the unexpected death of his father-in-law. He sees Japan differently from when he saw it decades before. He is older, but his ability to observe has grown with his maturity. Details of local shrines, of the weather, indeed of the rarefied air of family, fill this volume.
Iyer can paint verbal pictures to place you there, where he is, and understand the world as he sees it. Indeed, subtitled "Season of Fire and Farewells," his emphasis on varied significance ascribed to these terms characterize this memoir quite well. Autumn, metaphorically the waning era of our lives, is but a transient phase of the great march of time. Yet time, seen through Western eyes, is not what you'd expect in Japan, where family awareness extends back and back.
Not for nothing do we come to understand how the Japanese way of thinking about death and passage is helpful. It brings a light in the darkness, thus the title of this well wrought book might be construed.
Iyer finds satisfaction in the commonplace. Indeed he is so intent on observation that even his regular activities lend themselves to such reflection. It is the rare moment, as in the pulsing excitement of a game, that he forgets for a moment that he really doesn't know much about his counterparts. Not so his mother, whom he loves dearly. She is far away in Santa Barbara, California, as he stays to console his wife's family in Japan. He is calmed by his previous attempts to understand her childhood in India.
This is a well-constructed, engaging book which is pertinent to our own lives. You'll find his writing something you can grasp, not only on the descriptive, but the metaphorical and emotional level as well.
