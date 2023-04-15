“Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat,” by Anne Rice, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), 2018, 256 pages, hardcover.
If one is interested in reading a horror story full of twists and turns, "Blood Communion" is a book for you to read. Anne Rice has penned several books as part of her Vampire Chronicles, and this book may allow a new reader to become part of the readership.
“Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat” is a brief book of some 256 pages that compared to her other books is compact. It is from this compact book that some of the vampire world tribes are exposed and explained.
Chapter 1 of the novel provides the introduction to Prince Lestat, beginning with a detailed physical description. He shared, by his own account, that he was handsome, as most vampires tend to be. He also shared that his language of communication was English, the preferred universal language of the undead.
Prince Lestat also defined himself as a rebel having human qualities. It was important to him to secure his destiny and discover how he fit in the world.
It appears that having some human qualities, Prince Lestat and other vampires seek to form a community. This community or society would be known as a Blood Communion. This naming is in keeping with human qualities that always seek to define and label people, persons, places, and things.
Chapter 2 of the novel centers on Prince Lestat visiting New Orleans. It was in that Louisiana city, we are told, that a band of vampires were spending their time bullying other blood vampires and causing problems.
Prince Lestat and two of his bodyguards visited the city of “Let the Good Times Roll,” and their visit was not well meaning for the band of rebel vampire outlaws. In their quest to find the rebel vampires, Prince Lestat mentioned that he also took time to partake of sampling innocent blood.
This shocking little tidbit should not be surprising to the reader, because for a vampire, innocent or guilty blood probably tastes the same. The nightclubs of New Orleans offered Prince Lestat a buffet of blood with certain elements of alcohol seasonings.
In this novel, the reader will travel with Prince Lestat, learn about the “Vampire Code” and meet various characters with compelling stories.
Anne Rice was born Howard Frances Allen Obrien in Louisiana in 1921. She lived in Texas and San Francisco and is known for her gothic, fiction, and even Christian literature.
Her writings will reflect some of her early Catholic childhood with personal emphasis on New Orleans. There are those who will find her writings perplexing, and yet interesting.
“Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat” is not her first writing in the Vampire Chronicles; however, this book provides a reader with essential context, if they choose to continue with the chronicles.
Future writings of Anne Rice ended with her death on Dec. 11, 2021. Her works have a place in American literature and now, there will be countless re-reads of her writings.
