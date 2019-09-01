"The Body in the Castle Well: A Bruno, Chief of Police Novel," by Martin Walker, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $25.95 hardcover, 333 pages.
Once again, Walker brings us to the Dordogne region of France and gives us an intriguing blend of mystery, history and delicious food. A young American art history student, Claudia Muller, is found dead in the disused well of a castle undergoing renovation. She was attending a lecture when she suddenly left complaining of illness.
She was well-liked and fit into the area well despite her wealth, connections and nationality. She was researching French Renaissance painting for a doctoral thesis and meeting with Monsieur de Bourdeille, a local expert with an extensive collection. Now her heartbroken mother has arrived wanting answers while her divorced father remains in the States using his influence and friendship with the American ambassador to pull strings and interfere with Bruno’s investigation.
Mr. de Bourdeille is a local hero disabled by thugs who crippled him when he was caught writing anti-Nazi graffiti. He is renowned for his expertise in locating documents which give provenance to paintings previously unlabeled. He and Claudia worked closely together so much that she wanted to purchase his collection even though he had no need of money.
The well was not properly secured, but still Bruno questions her death. She made friends with a man recently released after serving time for a deadly DUI who is an apprentice falconer. Her fellow boarder admired her for her generosity. She had no known enemies. And yet …
Bruno is an orphan yet he has made a family and a large one in the communities he serves. He learns their history, their relationships, old feuds and memories. He knows where to find the best mushrooms, tastiest cheese and finest vintage. He brings all this together in finding answers to more than a mysterious death.
Josephine Baker’s former home is in dire need of repair so a fundraising event is planned around a display of the heroine of the French resistance’s artifacts. One of Bruno’s colleagues, a young magistrate, is a gifted singer who is just the right person for a musical evening. This stirs memories of World War II and what roles locals played in those troubled years.
If you are already a fan of Bruno stories or a newcomer, you will always learn something of history, cuisine and human nature in Martin Walker’s books. So take a trip to southern France, delight in meeting old friends and new and always take time to read the acknowledgements.
