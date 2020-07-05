“Elizabeth Bowen: Collected Stories,” with an introduction by John Banville, (Everyman’s Library, New York, N.Y.), $30.00 hardback.
If you enjoy reading short stories with a variety of themes, characters and places, look no farther. If you enjoy the depth and height of a writer who crafted her writing skills over four decades, allow me to introduce you to the short stories of Elizabeth Bowen.
She was an Irish-British novelist who was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1899 and died in London in 1973. Her family was part of the wealthy Anglo-Catholic gentry.
Bowen and her family were friends with the stubbornly snobbish upper-class and the brightest of intellectuals. She was a well-known novelist, short stories writer, winner of some of the highest literary awards and is considered one of the major novelists in the 20th century.
Bowen worked as a nurse in Dublin with soldiers harmed by World War I ,and later she wrote for the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Information during World War II. These experiences and others allowed Bowen to appreciate the changing structures of English relationship relating to romance, class status and individual decision making.
One treasure of a story is “All Saints." It was after evensong that a lady, not from the community, requested to speak to the vicar after the service. She was still kneeling in the back of the church. Since the service was over, he like many clergy had other responsibilities on his calendar. The vicar’s plans on this day did not include spending too much time in the building and definitely not for lengthy conversation.
Waiting on the church porch, the lady was commenting on the lovely church and asked the vicar if he would like another stained-glass window for the church. The vicar reminded her that windows were expensive and that church officials would have to approve. Not to be outdone, the lady responded that “coloured” windows were beautiful and from them a person could feel good and religious. Not allowing the vicar to be far away from her and not allowing him to deter her from her conversation, the lady voiced questions on being a saint.
Later, the lady named Mrs. Barrows mentioned that she wanted an “All Saints” memorial window, and even though she was not from the area, she would take lodging and remain to see the window installed. Imagine the vicar’s inner self, sighing and wondering when this conversation would end: the conversation did not end.
Mrs. Barrows and the vicar entered into a lengthy conversation regarding saints, and how strong a saint has to be. In all of the conversation, the vicar was sensing that Mrs. Barrows was intentionally keeping him away from his other duties, and that she may have had unsaintly motives of her own.
This collection of Bowen's stories is worth the adventure and there is so much to appreciate. One can appreciate the veneer of respectability being presented by a British social class insisting on class boundaries and distinctions. And beneath the veneer of well-developed manners, there is always the caution that yielding to temptation and the aftermath of actions does not provide an exit regardless of class or caste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.