"The Cambridge History of Warfare," edited by Geoffrey Parker, (University Printing House, Cambridge, UK), $39.99 softcover.
Historians are always delving deeper into the causes of war. Why does it occur? What brought it about? Moreover, why has the West been more successful in such conflicts than others?
Geoffrey Parker, himself a professor of European history and associate of the renowned Mershon Center at Ohio State University, has collated the observations of master historians to answer some of these questions about warfare.
Faced with such a daunting task, the authors limited themselves to those wars where organization, discipline, and technological advances are shown to be decisive. The earliest recorded wars of ancient Greece and Rome are instructive. Disciplined units and foot soldiers, led by a chain of command, were able to triumph in what was otherwise an era of melees among opposing petty warlords.
Employing various new weapons which gave reach into massed enemy phalanxes, Romans triumphed with thinner ranks, each employing a varied, targeted instrument of combat.
The late Middle Ages saw the introduction of crossbow bolts and then gunpowder. The slaughter of armored knights heralded the end of the age of chivalry, with its reliance upon fealty and regulated combat.
Masses of peasants and knights gave way gradually to volley fire. Projectiles versus armor, a technological conflict which would last to the present day, first saw major significance at this time.
Throughout we discover how recruitment, organization for combat, planning, and a host of other administrative disciplines were introduced. Bureaucracy came to raise armies, feed, care for, and deploy masses of trained, professional soldiers.
With the advent of popular war, motivated first by religion, then nationalism after the French Revolution, armies became even more ferocious, more brutal. Wars of religion, the Crusades in the 12th and 13th centuries, and those following the Protestant Reformation in later centuries, brought about untold slaughter because "God wills it." They introduced fighting to the finish. Earlier wars were often concluded once slaves, property, or foodstuffs were won.
We then observe how better, more effective weaponry influenced battles at the infantry level. It was primarily with wars of conquest and colonialism, such as Napoleon’s and later 19th century combat, that better organization and rapid fire weaponry won the day.
Napoleon’s troops had the enthusiasm of fighting for newly identified "rights," while the introduction of the machine gun massacred masses of native adversaries in colonial ventures.
In all, major long-term developments of technology are seen to take time. Time is what influences outcomes of war. Military developments which require industrial capabilities to win wars create a "military-industrial" complex that becomes quite real, often permanent.
Modern wars are illustrations on how, even as the railroad helped one side win the American Civil War, so to did stealth weaponry help win in the Gulf War. A whole panoply of propaganda, training, ease of logistics and many other themes enhance this work. Any historian would do well to read this.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.