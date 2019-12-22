"Chances Are …," by Richard Russo, (Alfred A Knopf) 2019, hardcover $26.95, 302 Pages.
Richard Russo is one of America’s premier novelists. He won a Pulitzer Prize for literature and has written a number of well-received books. However, fans may be disappointed in this latest addition to his output.
Russo tells the story of a reunion of three college buddies, Lincoln, Teddy and Mickey, now in their mid-60s, at the New England seaside cottage of one of them. Inseparable pals in their student years, they have kept in touch from afar. Their student days were overshadowed by the Vietnam conflict to which they were all strongly opposed.
When Mickey, a musician, drew a very low number in the draft, he was convinced to head for Canada. Lincoln married and had a family, moved to the western U. S. and prospered in the real estate business. Teddy, who had thoughts of entering the priesthood, ended up teaching and editing books for a small, religious press at a Catholic university.
A further complication was a fourth "pal," a beautiful girl from a wealthy family who bonded with the three of them when they worked the dining hall in her sorority’s house. All three men were secretly in love with her. However, at graduation she was scheduled to marry a student from her own social class. Nevertheless, when the guys decided to spend one last weekend at the seaside cottage before facing the world of work, she agreed to join them.
Near the end of their time together, she left unexpectedly and simply disappeared. Now, years later, the return to the cottage brings back long repressed memories, opens old wounds, and creates unease between the friends as they try to discover what happened to their friend so many years before. A retired cop on the island who originally investigated the case even suggests foul play, and hints that one of them was involved. An aura of mystery is thus created.
There is no doubt about Russo’s skill as a writer, and this novel is written well enough. However, it seems to lose its emotional tension about halfway through and never quite regains it. There is simply not enough mystery here to sustain the story to its end, and the conclusion is fairly predictable to the careful reader. Russo fans will want to read this one also, but it is not highly recommended for others.
