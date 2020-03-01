"The Cheffe: A Cook's Novel," by Marie NDiaye, (Alfred A. Knopf), hardcover $26.95.
Who exactly is the Cheffe? And what is her secret? These questions prove to be the fundamental driving force of Marie NDiaye’s roman d’une cuisinière, first published in 2016 and recently translated into English by Jordan Stump. What emerges from the exploration of these qualities in the Cheffe is a fascinating tale of cooking, devotion, and the lengths one may travel to preserve the image of another.
Told as an interview which takes place after the Cheffe’s death, the narrator, himself a former assistant and unrequited lover, appears to be setting the record straight, if not entirely accurately, to her adoring fans. Despite his attempts to say otherwise, the narrator’s recounting of the Cheffe’s life reads throughout like hagiography, and insignificant events are uncritically invested with eternal significance well after the fact. There also exists a consistent tone of adulation which makes for tedious reading at points, though it does well to establish the single-minded focus of the narrator.
From the outset a few salient features emerge: she is, emphatically, female, as suggested by the very title “Cheffe” (a newly minted term in French which, presumably, counteracts the assumed masculinity which results from using the traditional term chef). It is this sort of subversion of expectations which in fact characterizes the Cheffe herself, for we read that she “liked being misunderstood” and particularly relishes “being taken for a simple woman,” which the narrator notes adds to the inexplicable nature of her cooking ability that continues to stump admirers and detractors alike.
Other biographical details are alluded to for context, but throughout the central focus remains tied to “the Cheffe,” the only means by which we contact this elusive figure — no other name is provided.
Any individual personality, motivations, and aspirations are subsumed into the larger role of Cheffe, which further emphasizes the centrality of cooking in her life. She is practically inseparable from her kitchen; her apartment is located directly above the restaurant, and frequent bouts of insomnia mean she spends considerable time experimenting with new dishes, tastes, and textures. The only figure to emerge in her life with any real significance is her daughter, whose paternity lies in mystery and whose impending presence forms the central conflict of the novel.
The narrator is unabashed in his contempt for the daughter, and her presence (or at least the possibility of her own narrative) threatens to undermine the account in which he has invested so much care. This constant threat is mirrored by the many diversions the text takes to the narrator’s cozy life in the Mediterranean, where the hazy, intemperate lifestyle is similarly threatened by the arrival of the narrator’s own daughter. In either case, there remain existential threats of Asgardian proportions, and the fear of the real meeting the imagined makes for compelling reading.
