"The Arena: One Woman's Story," by Carol J. Chumney, (Lady Justice Publishing: Memphis), $22.63 hardcover.
"The Arena" refers to Teddy Roosevelt’s observation that those who dare engage in action on behalf of worthy causes are to be honored, regardless of how their efforts resolve. This is "One Woman’s Story" of moral courage. Carol J. Chumney, an attorney who rose through years of successful Tennessee government service as a state representative, brings to mind the great 18th century British Parliamentarian Edmund Burke.
Burke maintained that we elect public officials for their considered judgment, not as mindless repeaters of an ideology. Such was Chumney, whose lifelong goal was to serve the interests of all her constituents as best her judgment discerned. She used her reasoned, experiential judgment on what was constitutionally, morally and socially best for all, not a select group of donors or partisans.
We follow as she pursued a position in Tennessee's Legislature. Elected, her presence in the early 1990s came at a time of its transition from an often raucous "boys club" to a more sedate, decorous forum. Chumney chose her battles. Daycare became one.
She outlines in detail the often unregulated, or deregulated aspects of a scandal. Her efforts triumphed; her name became one to reckon with. She weathered more storms, often highlighting how her gender caused dismissal in public commentary, editorials, and political colleagues’ strategies. Dismissed as a "shoeshine girl" for a prominent politician, she proved otherwise.
Not for long did she let such preemptive dismissal hinder her. She sought further office where her contributions could be significant. Chumney assessed the dismal condition of Memphis. Crime, poor public schools, and health care were abysmal. A friend counseled that everything in Memphis was seen racially. Undeterred, she entered the fray.
Elected to the Memphis City Council, she became paramount in attempting to correct systemic matters at hand. She became a "lightning rod" for her principled stands. She stood up for due process for a city official whose very appointment she’d opposed. She fought to end the contentious 12-year pension for city officials, debated the appointment of several unqualified officials, demanded fiscal responsibility in utilities and major building construction, and similar issues of open government.
Most striking are the less obvious political realities Chumney reveals.
First, the power of the press to influence public debate and investigate local and state efforts is a great power of democracy. She cites the importance of a press which will ceaselessly seek out truth, reveal wrongdoing, investigate relentlessly and call out political doubletalk and falsehoods.
Chapters on her attempts to win the mayoral seat are enormously revelatory of internal political and racial pandering. Government can often hide its motives, and Chumney advocated in every case openness in government.
One astounding example was a case that happened post 9/11. In 2003 a State Department delegation of Iraqi politicians came here to learn about democratic government for their recently liberated land. They were snubbed, then blocked from entering City Hall by the council chair. Chumney alone greeted them elsewhere, responding to all their questions. This demonstration of the sometimes "messy" state of democracy made international news. Memphis lawmakers spent endless ink trying to excuse their own grave error. Chumney was vindicated.
Chumney is a good person, whose principles can’t be challenged. She’s fought not just gender prejudice, but false racial politics. She remained true to her simple desire to use her judgment to do good for all those for whom she entered the arena.
