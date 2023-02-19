“Colorization: One Hundred Years Of Black Films In A White World,” by Wil Haygood, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), 2021, 452 pages, hardcover.
Commercial movie entertainment that we appreciate today was first presented in the 1890s in New York City. Following that introduction, Americans were presented with the silent films, or what some called “moving pictures.”
These early movies were without sound, and the power of the movies was the actors, scenery and subject. Depending upon the town, there were musicians who played a musical instrument to accompany the various scenes.
In 1905, Thomas Dixon Jr. penned a novel titled “Clansman.” D.W. Griffith read the novel and later saw the play and decided to make a silent film with the title “Birth of A Nation.” In typical film fashion, the silent movie blended facts and fiction of the American Civil War, Reconstruction and the Lost Cause supported by the Southern Region of America.
Before Hollywood, California, became the center of American filmmaking, there were other areas around Los Angeles that offered sets for early movies. It was mostly at Big Bear Lake, California, that D.W. Griffith developed new techniques for movie making.
After movies were introduced to the general public, one of President Woodrow Wilson’s Princeton University classmates encouraged him to host the showing of “Birth Of A Nation” at the White House.
In Chapter One of “Colorization: One Hundred Years Of Black Films In A White World,” Wil Haygood, sets the tone for the movie to be shown at movie night. The president’s daughter was assigned the responsibility of making arrangements and on Feb. 18, 1915, the private showing of the movie took place.
During the private and public showings of the three-hour movie, there were individual, religious and political voices who objected to the content glorifying the “Lost Cause,” the degrading of Black Americans, and supporting the themes of the KKK.
In Chapter Two, Haygood, presents the subject, “The Rare and Extraordinary Sighting of a Black Filmmaker.” The filmmaker and author was Oscar Micheaux.
Micheaux’s family was from Kentucky and after several moves, he landed in South Dakota. There were Black families living in South Dakota and for many of them, like Micheaux, their profession was farming. Coupled with farming, Micheaux was a story-teller, and had been exposed to many geographical areas. He had a story to tell, so he traveled to the East Coast, secured support from religious leaders, and established The Lincoln Motion Picture Company.
The Lincoln Motion Picture Company was short-lived. Yet Micheaux is credited with being the most successful filmmaker of silent and sound movies during the first part of the 20th century. He is credited with establishing himself with his first silent movie, “The Homesteader,” in 1919. Later he would produce “Within Our Gates.” For many people, his characters were the first depiction they had seen of Blacks as middle class and professional.
In Chapter Nine, Haygood, presents two notable actors titled, “Two Cool Cats with Caribbean Roots Disrupt Hollywood.” These actors were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte. Poitier and Belafonte defined character acting, civil rights savvy, and gained respect in the acting communities.
In other chapters, Haygood offers biographies of well-known actors/writers/producers to include Alex Haley, Spike Lee, Billy Dee Williams, Ava DuVernay and Halle Berry.
Wil Haygood is a prizewinning biographer, historian, journalist and scholar. Haygood is a fellow of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. His awards are numerous, and he is a prominent alumnus of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Haygood’s “Colorization” offers the reader a comprehensive timeline of American film history. He writes with elegance, precision and historical accuracy. This book is a critical segment of American film history and part of the cultural landscape. Historians, film scholars and people who enjoy movies will find this book a welcome addition to their libraries.
