"Country Music: An Illustrated History," by Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns, (Alfred A. Knopf) Sept. 10, 2019; hardback, 539 pages.
"Country Music" is a companion volume to authors Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns’ film documentary. They wrote both after eight years of research. Each of the eight chapters in the book became one of the film segments. The complete, eight-part film series is 16.5 hours long. Dayton was the primary script writer and Burns was the principal film producer.
I consider this masterful, coffee-table work to be the go-to book on the development and history of country music.
The authors, who live in Walpole, New Hampshire, have worked together on documentary films for nearly 30 years. This is their fifth collaborative book on a non-fiction subject. Their many years of experience are evident in their work. The book is full of rare photographs, both black-and-white and colored, which they gathered for their films. They went directly to the snapshot collections of the singers themselves, and their families, children and friends.
This book tells us that what began as hillbilly music was molded by many influences and singers — from Anglo-Celtic ballads to African-American blues to gospel hymns. Country music drew from the whole spectrum of songs that tell the universal stories of human experience. Many of the lyrics were scripted from life experiences of the singers themselves, whose words reach the hearts of so many. The writers’ years of countless interviews produced many fascinating anecdotes, which are now saved for posterity.
This endeavor is a thorough and honest epic of its subject. Nearly any singer, lyrics writer, composer, or producer can be found in the topical index. This is the core value of the book, which enables a reader to find specific information on people and entities of personal interest. One drawback is the omission of some of the song titles listed separately. Some can only be found under the artists’ names, rather than individually.
An example of this is the hymn, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken." The reader must know that it was sung by the Carter family in order to find it in the index.
Once it is found, one can learn that it was written in 1907 by Ada R. Havershon and Charles H. Gabriel. It was rewritten in 1928 and recorded by J. C. Burnett, an African-American minister. Then A. P. Carter turned it into a “vivid story about the death and funeral of a mother” (p. 81). Although he changed the title to “Can the Circle Be Unbroken,” the name eventually went back to the original. This is a prime example of the popularity of country music, which is poignant in grief, but lifted by faith and hope at the end.
My interest in this book stemmed from my own experiences. I wanted to learn what was recorded in these pages about Owen Bradley, the father of a classmate at Hillsboro High School in Nashville. I had already learned that he and his good friend Chet Atkins were given credit for the Nashville sound. This was described as a combination of hillbilly music sung with background vocals, piano, guitar, and a string section. He is also given credit for the vision, the drive, and the energy to lead Nashville to become the country music capital.
I met Chet Atkins and Eddie Arnold at Girl Scout camp where they brought their daughters several summers. I listened to the father of a friend make records at home, while we were told to be very, very quiet. And I heard Minnie Pearl give performances at my church. Growing up in Nashville in the '40s and '50s, one could not escape the influence of country music.
I recommend this book to anyone — you do not have to be a country music fan to enjoy the interesting narrative and the hundreds of pictures. The title of the final chapter is a reminder of advice from Southern parents to their children: “Don’t Get above Your Raisin.’ ” In other words, don’t forget the values that you were taught.
Country music historian Bill C. Malone says that country music is a reminder of where we all came from, and remembering that will make the future better.
