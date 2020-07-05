"Cozy, The Art of Arranging Yourself in the World" by Isabel Gillies, (Harper Collins: New York), $22.00 hardcover.
Often in life we seek a true form of relaxation. Gemutlichkeit is a German word, which translates roughly into a warm feeling of good fellowship, peace, and calm. Likewise, the Danish hygge has gotten some publicity lately by suggesting that real satisfaction can come from within. Cozy suggests that not only momentary peace can be found, but identified and blended into your everyday life.
Isabel Gillies, actress and journalist for renowned magazines such as Vogue and Cosmopolitan, now adds a fourth book to her bestselling works with "Cozy, The Art of Arranging Yourself in the World."
Not for Gillies do we only exist for passing, flickering moments of peace. No, we are not here to become aware of ourselves with today's penchant for extreme sports, or identification through millions of "friends" on Facebook. Nor indeed can we make ourselves happy through objectifying our wants. Consumerism is a symptom, not a solution to what alienates us in a world not of our making.
Gillies offers that the peace we seek can be discovered in ourselves. We must arrange ourselves to the world through means of peacefully inhabiting it. While many life coaches today might offer the balm of sitting by the fire on a cold evening, mocha in hand, listening to music, we know that is not the norm, nor is it even often. More often the hectic clash and bang of city life, of traffic jams, of chasing the kids to school and to do homework dominate a life. Peace, she contends, can even be found there. There, where you live, where you engage others is where you may find peace. She gives an uplifting array of suggestions for doing just that.
Cozy is a state of mind which relaxes each moment of life. Begin, yes, within. Look around you and see the wonder of each moment, each event. A child, a musical note might become apparent, and you can blend that into your home, your ride to work, and then the events of the day itself.
Who are you, that you are here? Why are you overwhelmed, and what does it take to defuse the woes of daily life, of work, and of all else that we encounter? Can this peaceful attitude you learn be translated to others, so making your world even more cozy? Cozy is how you remind yourself of who you are, where you came from, what you wanted which was good, and how that good can translate into your everyday life. Best of all, it shows how you can become a part of making your community with others cozier.
