"Crossing," by Pajtim Statovci, translated from the Finnish by David Hackston, (Pantheon Books: New York) 2019, $25.95 hardcover, 257 pages.
First prize, one week in Albania, second prize, two weeks in Albania. So went the old joke about the tiny country which was so “pure” in its communist ideology that it refused to interact with any other nations even other communist ones. Its leader, Enver Hoxha, chose isolation to ensure it remained so. The country was so deficient in technology and mechanization that electricity was scarce and yoked oxen were used instead of tractors.
Upon Hoxha’s death in 1985, the people were suddenly with no one to guide them and they were left to try to reconnect with the rest of the world. Superstition and propaganda had ruled their lives. Religion was banned. They wanted something but were unsure of what that was.
Bujar and Agim set out to find that something. Their parents are either dead or uncaring so the young men decide to seek their fortunes in Italy, a land they have only dreamed about. They are even confused about their gender. They have no skills but the remarkable ability to learn languages and live as male or female. With little education and haunted by stories from Albanian history and folklore, they set out to see the world and discover their place in it.
This is a strange story with difficult protagonists. They are not particularly likable but rather pitiful. Just as Bujar seems to have found his niche it dissipates. He is symbolic of the turmoil of Albania, one of the most backward of European lands. Within the next few years the Soviet satellites will gain their freedom from the USSR. Their citizens will also seek to find what was denied them for decades and they will also achieve a mixed success.
The author was born in 1990 in Kosovo, one of the “new" countries created after the collapse of communism. His family moved to Finland when he was only 2 so the uncertainty of his Albanian characters did not plague him; he has found his niche. Currently he is working on his doctorate at the University of Helsinki and has received several awards for writing.
Albania remains a virtually unexplored country for most people even 40 years after Hoxha’s death. Most only know it as the birthplace of Mother Teresa or have heard of its proletarian proclamations such as “Glory to our Potatoes!”
The title "Crossing" holds a wealth of meanings for the reader. Who knew of such tales of magic and heroism in Albanian folklore and how they intertwine with the modern world as these young adults cross into another world.
