"After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom," by Alice Marie Johnson with Nancy French, (Harper Collins Publishers) 2019, hardcover $26.99, 276 pages.
"After Life" is the inspirational story of Alice Johnson, whose struggles to be released from prison became a symbol of the dysfunction of America’s criminal-justice system. Sentenced to life for her relatively minor, non-violent participation in a Memphis drug ring, she served 21 years before her case caught the attention of Kim Kardashian West, who personally advocated for a pardon from President Donald Trump.
Johnson was born into a large family in Mississippi in the Jim Crow South. Her father was a sharecropper. However, both her parents were ambitious and wanted a better life for their children. They eventually were able to move to the small town of Olive Branch and establish a decent life for their family.
When Alice got pregnant at 15, she was forced into an arranged marriage. She somehow managed to finish her education and develop some job skills. When the marriage faltered, she took her five children and moved into Memphis. There she eventually found work at FedEx, where she was able to move up to a responsible position.
Unfortunately, she became involved with a man who would eventually lead her into a gambling addiction. She lost her job and, in desperation, became a participant in the drug operation. When she was arrested, a prosecutor went after her with a vengeance. Under the strict laws of the War On Drugs, the judge had no choice but the harsh sentence, in spite of the particular circumstances of her case.
Under President Barack Obama, many who had been convicted of non-violent crimes and received lengthy sentences were pardoned. However, the Memphis prosecutor blocked clemency for Alice at every turn in spite of her model prison record and many activities there in behalf of others. Finally, her case caught the attention of the ACLU and, eventually, of Kardashian West.
Johnson tells here a story of struggles, of sometime despair, but always of a deep faith in God and an undying conviction that she would eventually be free. Those who are familiar with the U.S. court system and its treatment of minorities will not find much surprising here, and the careful reader may find that parts of Johnson’s story strain credulity. Nevertheless, this is an uplifting account of one person’s struggles and victory against overwhelming odds.
