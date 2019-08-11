"Defying Hitler: The Germans Who Resisted Nazi Rule," by Gordon Thomas and Greg Lewis, (Caliber:New York), $30 hardcover.
What did resistance mean in the spirited, reborn German Reich of Adolf Hitler? As Nazi control of every aspect of life, from news organs to churches, grew, resistance died.
To stand up to Hitlerism brought arrest, Sippenhaft (the arrest of all a resister's relatives), imprisonment and the concentration camp. As the war dragged on, resistance meant torture to reveal others involved, and execution. So who were the Germans who resisted Nazi rule?
We discover in this remarkably researched book by Gordon Thomas, revered British investigative journalist of intelligence matters, and his colleague Greg Lewis, journalist with equal mastery of the documentary field, case histories of those who fought in the secret world against what seemed insuperable odds.
Groups began to form when the goals of Nazism became clear. War, for many of the wealthier, more cosmopolitan Germans, was a fool's errand led by the mad corporal of Bohemia, Adolf Hitler. The Harnacks of Berlin thought long about how to fight, and then they did. He, an economics minister, was able to pass information to the Allies through an array of like-minded colleagues and friends. Their social circles were never completely in the thrall of the Nazis, so they believed they were safe to recruit from among them.
Aristocrats, plutocrats, and other bourgeois made up their number. Tragically, the mindless assumption that such classes would never support communists caused Stalin, with a vulgar dismissal, to denounce their virtually exact prediction of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.
Students such as the doomed Scholl siblings were active at their Munich University. The long Calvary of Stalingrad threw them into action; they came to understand the war heralded doom for their nation. Likewise an engineer, Kurt Gerstein, fought alone when he tried, vainly, to pass to the Allies his personal eyewitness account of the slaughter of Jews by poison gas.
Religious leaders fought not only the attempts to take away their youth groups, but countered Nazi claims from the pulpit. This too led to the concentration camp.
The Jewish people themselves tried to resist. They, like the Scholls, engaged in secret propaganda with newsletters and forged documents. Again, the end result was often the same. Without well-organized planning and compartmentalization, they were rounded up in time and executed by a mockery of justice overseen by fanatical Nazi judges. To be fair, Thomas and Lewis make it clear that there was excellent investigative work on the Nazi side. The story of how the military resisters were discovered, primarily in the German counterintelligence Abwehr, is worth a book in itself.
Gordon and Lewis will keep you reading. This is narrative history at its best. They wend the stories together, giving a background to all the events decided upon by the resisters. You'll find a great respect for the boundless heroism of these people who did right even when doing good appeared a lost cause.
