"Disappearing Earth," by Julia Phillips (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $26.95 hardcover, 258 pages.
What do you know about Kamchatka? I’d wager not very much unless you are well-informed in geography, Russian or Soviet history, anthropology or have ever played the board game Risk.
It’s a peninsula at the northeastern part of Russia surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. Were you aware that there is an indigenous people there, and one of their languages is called Even?
Wow! This book seems to offer a chance to learn about a new topic, meet new people on its pages, and have a reading adventure! What a disappointment.
I should have been tipped off when I saw that nearly every chapter had appeared in a different publication as a stand-alone piece. Phillips begins her tale with the disappearance of two little girls while playing on the beach in August. The story should follow the investigation or the effects of their vanishing on the family, the town, or something?
Instead, we get brief characterizations of various people with few carrying over from chapter to chapter and all of them seem despondent. Some lament the end of Soviet domination, others complain of losing their ethnic identity, others of the lackluster investigation of the crime and all remain superficial. There is no depth to the individuals, no inner conflict, little action, just constant misery as if the whole world were gray and dismal filled with melting snow and bare branches even at the height of the summer.
The book begins with a list of “Principal Characters” yet is incomplete and inconsistent as to relationships to one another. When at last it seems the randomness will coalesce into a solution and the girls’ disappearance will at last be explained, they instead remain an enigma. The answer is the reader’s own interpretation. This is not a Whodunit or a Whydunit or a Howdunit but a waste of time.
Yes, this is harsh, but the book is much like movies with the rows of cameo appearances of the really famous where the story is not the primary goal of the film but rather watching for your favorite celebrities; except here no one is compelling enough to make you care. Phillips was fortunate enough to be chosen as a Fulbright scholar and I’m sure she was enchanted by the unique culture of Kamchatka, but very little of that enthusiasm appears in these pages. Perhaps her next venture will bear more fruit, but this one failed.
