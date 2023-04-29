“The Education of Corporal John Musgrave: Vietnam and Its Aftermath,” by John Musgrave, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), 2021, 270 pages, hardcover.
The Vietnam War is still discussed in many households in America, and those discussions can be challenging.
From 1955-75, the United States and its allies were involved in a conflict that pitted them against the Soviet Union and China. Somewhat of a war by proxy, it took place in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.
Many American communities were presented with the realities of the Vietnam War during the military draft of 1964-72. There was an eligible pool of some 27 million young men, according to historians, and from this pool some 2.2 million young men were drafted.
In many communities, this was a time when young men desired to serve their country and joined before they were drafted. There were other young men who sought medical/family deferments or joined a college ROTC program.
John Musgrave, in his Vietnam memoir, offers a view into his most personal encounters. “The Education of Corporal John Musgrave: Vietnam and Its Aftermath” is divided into three general parts: The Making Of A Marine, The Kill Zone and Marching Against The War.
Growing up in a midwestern small town, Musgrave was exposed to military service by his immediate family as well as his extended community. Family, faith and flag were mutually inclusive.
Musgrave shared in his memoir that he began his plan to serve in the military when he was 13. His search culminated when he when he went to a Marine Corps recruiting station in Independence, Missouri.
During his senior year at Van Horn High School in Independence, Missouri, Musgrave gathered recruitment papers from the Marine Corps before graduation and persuaded his parents to sign. He enlisted for three years in 1966. At age 17, instead of summer parties and preparing for college, the Marine Corps had claimed his body and time.
Imagine a midwestern young man headed for boot camp along with young men from all walks of life. Imagine a young man being introduced to the Marine Corps protocol of “tearing down a recruit” and then building a man, who would become a Marine after graduation from boot camp. Musgrave shows that boot camp was necessary for what was to come during the war effort.
In the second section of the book, Musgrave offers a poignant and vivid account of receiving his orders for Vietnam. All of the young men that he had bonded with during boot camp went their ways and a new world was waiting for him.
After being assigned to a military police unit in Vietnam, Musgrave, being a Marine, wanted to be in the real action of the war. He volunteered for combat in the northern area and by 1967 was introduced to a zone for killing. Now 18 and ready to turn 19, Musgrave and other young men were introduced to killings, booby traps and using all they had learned in boot camp for survival.
During a skirmish, Musgrave received chest wounds, a Purple Heart and was returned to the United States for recovery. After his recovery and return to civilian life, Musgrave encountered the anti-war movement, civil rights challenges and people who shouted epithets at him. Although he was in civilian clothes, he still had the military haircut, rigid military walk and Marine Corps bearing.
After his recovery, Musgrave wanted to seek higher education. He was overwhelmed by the large student population of many colleges and finally decided on a smaller regional college.
Musgrave was older than most of his classmates and, through the G.I. Bill, was being paid to attend college. In addition to his benefits, he received 100% disability from the Veterans Administration.
His college years introduced him to many students in the anti-war community, and some students in the Black Panther Party. Coupled with these experiences, Musgrave had post traumatic stress from his Marine Corps experiences. During these moments, he realized that his life education was never over and each life experience prepared him for the next adventure.
John Musgrave is a poet, storyteller, counselor and advocate for veterans. He is a writer of articles and has appeared on documentaries concerning Vietnam.
Musgrave’s memoir is another significant addition to the personal writings of men who were engaged in battle in Vietnam and lived to tell the story. His book includes graphic words, examples of the bloodiness of war and information on the day-to-day existence of a Marine.
