“Elsey Come Home: A Novel,” by Susan Conley (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), 2019, 239 pages, hardcover.
Elsey, her husband Lukas and their two daughters are living in Beijing. It's the capital of China and a sprawling city with ancient buildings and thoroughly modern skyscrapers.
Beijing offers its citizens many qualities of modern life that are not known to the rural areas. The expatriates who live in the capital city are able to enjoy the amenities of the Old World of Confucius as well as sophisticated international communities.
Elsey is the central character and one of the major personalities in the book “Elsey Come Home” by Susan Conley. Elsey is an American artist, married to her Danish musician husband, Lukas. They are parents to two daughters.
Elsey spends time drinking alcohol, painting and spending time with her children. A section of their apartment is for her painting, and it appears Elsey relies upon alcohol to get her through the day.
Lukas and the children are aware of her challenges with alcohol. Some may say that Elsey is bordering on being considered an alcoholic and this is causing problems in the family.
In Chapter 1, Lukas shares a brochure with Elsey. In sharing the brochure, Lukas informs Elsey that the brochure was about a retreat and this retreat may be helpful for her. He did not insist, he was not direct, nor did he offer an ultimatum for her to attend the retreat. And yet, there was a part of Elsey that recognized her marriage was in jeopardy. Elsey agrees to attend the retreat much to the sadness of her daughters.
The Yoga Retreat was in the mountains some three hours from Beijing. Most of the attendees were foreigners with the exception of two. What they had in common was an addiction to alcohol.
At the retreat, Elsey spends time walking and talking. She works through her desire for alcohol and hears the stories of the other participants. At the retreat, men and women share their struggles, challenges and triumphs, and the environment empowers Elsey to make better choices.
After completing her stay at the retreat, Elsey returns to Beijing, and upon her return she is compelled to confront marriage, motherhood and her career. Upon returning home, Elsey continues to evolve and often the reader may wonder if the retreat helped Elsey to mature.
“Elsey Come Home” is a compact book, full of reflective moments, and centered on the life and struggles of Elsey. Conley, an American writer who has lived in Beijing, provides an exotic background for Elsey and her family.
