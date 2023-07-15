“End Times Investigations,” by David Heavener, (Defender Publishing, Missouri), 2021, 434 pages, soft cover.
Karl Barth, the eminent theologian, has been reported to say, “Take your Bible and take your newspaper and read both.” Barth, a Swiss-born pastor/writer, is known by many church historians and international historians as one of the pillars of Calvinist and Reformed thinking. He also is equally known as part of the resistance movement against Nazi Germany.
He lived during the challenges of World War I and World War II, and as part of the educated clergy class, he was educated and enjoyed scholarly life in Germany.
It is during World War II that he cautioned the major Protestant denominations to affirm that their allegiance to the God of Jesus Christ was absolute. Being absolute, according to Barth and others, the Christian Church had the resources to resist other “lords." He was not in the “End Times tradition," but he was able to read his Bible and newspaper, and insist the Bible should inform the Christian view of the world. Love and acceptance is part of God’s plan for God’s people.
David Heavener, in his book “End Times Investigations," offers another view of the world and includes reading the Bible, print media and electronic media.
Heavener is an American singer, songwriter, actor and film producer who says he was called into the ministry in 2014. In his testament of faith, he noted he began his ministry in a Southern city, but later felt called beyond the brick and mortar building.
In his call beyond the brick and mortar building, it was felt by Heavener that his sermons/teachings were more “feel good” and “half-truths." His enhanced call was to move beyond the themes of feel good to warning the faithful of hell and the enemies of God.
Out of his new-found ministries, Heavener felt called to alarm the faithful regarding, the End Times and the perils that could visit America and beyond.
For some in the Christian traditions, End Times are the days leading up to the second coming of Jesus as the Messiah. In the second coming, Jesus will judge all humankind, those living and the dead. It is in the second coming that evil is defeated and the earth is restored.
Heavener’s “End Time Investigations" will offer the reader many well-known events, personalities and political warnings. Heavener tends to rely upon his various experiences, especially within the film industry through the South and the West Coast.
In Heavener’s book, he evaluates and announces his version of truth about “The Religious Systems." The author is rather even-handed regarding the various denominations in America. Even those congregations who feel they are independent may find their general name in this book.
According to the author, many congregations/denominations have allowed the Antichrist to enter their gatherings. It is his thinking these “religious systems” spend their time preaching an overabundance of grace and too much loving one another.
He cautions the church/religious systems should return to the days of the Early Church and stay away from worshipping a false god. He did not offer examples of the false god that many American congregations/denominations are serving.
Another interest of the writer is “Where Was America?” during the early days of the Nazi Germany. Heavener offers information regarding the role of the United States to acquire German scientists and other entities that assisted in providing an “underground railroad” for escaping the Nazis.
In reading “End Times” and all of its investigations, there is a concern that maybe Heavener has read the print/electronic media to interpret the Bible rather than reading the Bible to interpret everyday life.
Heavener’s book can be rather cloudy, gloomy, and focusing on many social and political issues. His book provides indictments on all establishments, and yet, one must remember, these are his interpretations, warnings and cautions.
