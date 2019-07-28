"Everything in Its Place: First Loves and Last Tales," by Oliver Sacks, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York) 2019, $26.95 hardcover, 274 pages.
Oliver Sacks, who died in 2015, was a world-renowned neurologist who wrote award-winning accounts of his patients’ struggles with mental illness over the course of more than 50 years. A man of many and diverse interests, he also was attached to the study of nature his whole life. He thus wrote on a variety of scientific subjects for many publications.
"Everything In Its Place" is a collection of previously unpublished writings on many subjects. Sacks takes the reader back to his childhood in England where he spent every moment he could in museums of science or natural history, or in exploration of the out-of-doors. The son of two physicians, he displayed throughout his life an insatiable love of learning new things.
He offers some case studies here that are fascinating. One involves a man who had a brain tumor successfully removed, and had an out-of-body experience in which he watched the whole operation from above and could describe it later in detail. Another involves a man who literally just shut down for seven years, barely moving and failing to engage in any meaningful way with what was going on around him. When doctors finally brought him out of this vegetative state, he quickly died. It appeared that he had been unconsciously holding at bay a fast-moving cancer which eventually took his life.
There are studies of patients with Tourette’s syndrome and bipolar disease. Sacks writes of the often blissful, almost spiritual experiences that some patients experience just prior to epileptic seizures.
In a particularly interesting chapter near the end of the book, Sacks laments the sad state of mental health care in the U. S. today. He points out that while the old system of asylums had many, many problems associated with it, at least it provided many with a safe place for recovery and gave them a sense of security. Today, many mentally ill persons are homeless, unable to get any meaningful care, and left essentially to the mercy of a misunderstanding world.
While not for everyone, this book offers a look at the strange twists and turns of mental illness. As always with Sacks, the writing is high quality. It is worth the time spent.
