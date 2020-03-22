“Felidia: Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant," by Lidia Bastianich with Fortunato Nicotra and Tanya Bastianich Manuali, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, 140 pages, $30.00.
Well-known chef, television food host, and writer Lidia Bastianich is presenting the reading public with a new book regarding her prized restaurant and exciting recipes. Collaborating with two additional chefs, Lidia offers her book, “Felidia: Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant." Included in the book are great recipes, commentary and photographs.
Felidia Restaurant is an East Side, Manhattan eatery that has been in business since 1981. Some would say her restaurant is the best in offering Italian food in New York City. In her restaurant and books, Lidia provides the best of regional Italian cooking and Italian-American cooking. Her recipes and presentations are reminders there is no monolithic Italian cuisine, and she seeks to present all of her dishes with authenticity.
For the Southern palate, Lidia’s book provides great opportunities for cooking that include: Cucumber Gin and Tonic, Tomato and Bread Salad, and Tripe.
For the holiday season, Chef Fortunato Nicotra offers the reader a palate-cleansing Cucumber Gin and Tonic. As guests arrive for a dinner party or the reader decides to remember the past 10 months, this drink may be the first order. Nicotra suggests to the reader the mixture of thin cucumber slices, thin lime slices, gin, tonic water, and garnishing with a fresh rosemary sprig.
After a beverage of choice, one may decide to enjoy a Tomato and Bread Salad. According to the author, this salad can be an appetizer or side dish. In the reader’s home, the Tomato and Bread Salad can be a meal unto itself. The ingredients include day-old country bread, ripe tomatoes, chopped red onions, cucumbers, extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, basil or optional cheese. Would this salad not attractively complement baked chicken or fish?
In the meat and poultry section of the book, there is an awesome recipe for tripe. In America and Italy, tripe is considered peasant or country food. Beef tripe is part of the muscle of the cow stomach and when prepared with loving hands and a warm heart, it is a meal worth the wait.
There was a time in many regions of America, Europe and Asia when waste was not acceptable behavior. Using all parts of the beef animal, including the tripe or “Trippa” in Italian, fits that tradition.
In this recipe, the reader is given an orderly procedure for preparing this absolutely delicious dish. Of course, the tripe is the main attraction with other ingredients that include onion, chicken stock, bay leaves, white wine, and fresh thyme. For the north Alabama perspective, one may vary by adding certain ingredients from grandma’s recipe. I do not feel that Lidia, with her wholesome smile and genuine openness to cooking, would object.
The menu suggested polenta or warm bread to accompany the eating of tripe. I would suggest good old Southern hot water corn bread. This main dish with the hot water corn bread would truly be the queen of the dinner party.
Reading Felidia was quite the enjoyable journey. Lidia has shared a wonderful book for the kitchen library. Her book is very much like her television show: inviting, easy to understand and simple to follow. Lidia, like many of our maternal ancestors, is adept at mixing food, family, friends and fellowship to arrive at a great occasion of enjoyment for any day of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.