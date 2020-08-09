"Fethullah Gulen: A Life of Hizmet," by Jon Pahl, (Blue Dome Press: New Jersey), $24.95 hardback.
What strange alchemy caused a Turkish Islamic theologian to become one of the most influential thinkers of our century? What's more, how has he come to live in Pennsylvania, there to spiritually guide millions of adherents around the world?
This biography of an almost saintly theologian comes to us from Jon Pahl, himself an historian, much awarded author, and United Lutheran Seminary religious scholar. Pahl's international presentations at major universities brought him first into fascination with, then to professional research on Fethullah Gulen's movement, Hizmet.
We learn that Hizmet means service. Pahl shows how Gulen discovered, through life encounters carefully evaluated and discussed, a hard world rent with conflict and hatred. He gradually evolved thinking which postulated that even such a world could be influenced for the good by an active, religiously based "compassion." This compassion is manifested by "service" to others.
The Turkey of Gulen's youth and middle age was one of endless conflict. Secular forces, Islamist groups and others contested for power and even killed one another. Thus was precluded good government for a beleaguered population. Every decade, a military coup d'etat would force a resolution of sorts, which only put a lid on boiling conflicts. Gulen came, through prayers, discussion and contemplation, to a new discovery. Religion could be a means of peace, not a cause of fighting among men. For this reason, his philosophy is challenged by dictators around the world, even in his beloved Turkey.
He proposed as a resolution a bridge of love. If you loved "your Creator," you could not help but love your fellow human beings. He placed no titles, no religious definition, no limits on the nature of this bridge building. In time it took shape. He created foundations for open education which stressed patience, toleration, dialogue and science. Soon followers began to institute, through his "engaged empathy" concept, programs for youth, to keep them on a path for community service themselves.
Sports and schools projects for children and youth, for helping the less favored and in need, became models of his efforts. One young man is quoted as having been led from radicalization to social service because of Gulen's way. Gulen did not stop there. He opined that freedom and the rule of law allowed Islam to flourish among other beliefs and customs so equally treated. His philosophy became a means of action, and this became a movement of people who genuinely wanted to live out their faith in peace with others, in service and education for generations to come, and in support of freedom of speech and the rule of law.
We Americans can learn much from this kind and thoughtful man. Our system at its best encourages understanding and tolerance of others. So it is that we can benefit greatly from such wise insights as Gulen offers. His way is not without controversy in lands where law is arbitrary, where justice is a sham. Gulen proposes we can all enjoy life together, live in harmony, and so give a gift of a happy land to our children.
