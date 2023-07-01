“The Fortune Men: A Novel,” by Nadifa Mohamed, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), 2021, 300 pages, hardcover.
Regardless of the place, country or time, being falsely accused of a crime can be overwhelming. Even when the falsely accused protest their innocence, there may be those who do not trust their word.
In a local community, when a person has a history of certain crimes, there may be those who would instantly believe in their guilt. To be accused of a crime when not a member of the community offers particular consequences.
Nadifa Mohamed offers the reader the life, perils and ultimate execution of Mahmood Mattan in her book, “The Fortune Men: A Novel." It is a fictional treatment of actual events.
Mattan is not known for his community or civic endeavors. He is a petty criminal, and now he is being falsely accused of a crime. In the community, he is considered an “outsider," and with the “outsider” label, he was considered guilty by the community.
The reader is introduced to Mahmood Mattan in a local coffee bar on Tigers Bay in Cardiff, Wales. Mattan and a few other men from Somali are enjoying a brief moment of fun. He is well known in the bar, and it was noted that when he was in the midst of others, one’s possessions should always be in sight. Mattan, one could say, was possessed with sticky fingers regarding the material possessions of others.
The date is circa February 1952; the death of King George VI is announced throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. The patrons in the coffee bar heard the announcement on a radio and the patrons gave tribute to the departed king and the new Queen Elizabeth II. All joined in the salute to the monarchs. After this moment, however, the life of Mahood Mattan would be detoured by false accusations.
Mattan, being a salty merchant seaman from Somali, is true to his naval life. He is independent, is known as a petty criminal, is not a stellar renter, nor does he care for the lives of many people. He makes no apology for his life. He loves his children, and some would see him as assertive while others would characterize him as aggressive.
His life was forever changed when he was falsely accused of killing a white female shopkeeper in Cardiff, Wales. To many in the community he was considered guilty since he was not one of them by complexion or civic heritage. During the trial, the community and legal system joined to find him guilty. Mattan was sentenced to prison to await execution.
Mahmood Mattan, after numerous legal challenges regarding his conviction, was hanged in Cardiff, Wales, on Sept. 3, 1952. During his incarceration and before his execution, the reader will appreciate Mattan in a redemptive and restorative dimension.
During his lifetime, Mattan was not vindicated in his fight for justice. His wife and children continued the challenge with a posthumous appeal of his conviction. During the appeals process, numerous legal flaws and illegalities were discovered. On Feb. 24, 1998, an appeals court overturned the conviction. His family was awarded compensation for the wrongful conviction and hanging.
Nadifa Mohamed is a British novelist. Her ancestral heritage is Somali. Her stylized character treatment of Mahmood Mattan is riveting and complex. She is even-handed in her description of the United Kingdom’s criminal justice system and the Cardiff community of the 1950s.
The novelist's awards include the 2014 Somerset Maugham Award and 2016 Prix Albert Bernard, and she was a finalist for the Booker Prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.