"Georgia POW Camps in World War II," by Dr. Kathryn Roe Coker and Jason Wetzel, (History Press: Charleston, S.C.), $24.99 paperback.
Few know about the thousands of German and Italian prisoners of war held throughout World War II in Georgia. Prisoners poured into the United States once the Allies invaded North Africa. Whole contingents of Italians were rounded up, together with vast numbers of the well-trained, often fanatically Nazi, German Africa Corps.
The presence of these many people made for a host of problems. Where would they live? Given U.S. Corps of Engineer guidance and materials, they were to build their own camps. This was hardly slave labor, as they were paid by a fund set aside due to the Geneva Convention. This convention also ensured that prisoners' rights to a healthy environment, medical treatment, adequate food, recreation, and religious freedom existed. Despite an early rocky road to ensuring these all came about, for the most part the United States lived up to its obligations.
As a relatively unknown wartime home front story, this work is impeccable. Dr. Kathryn Roe Coker has been a career Department of the Army historian. Together with fellow Department of the Army historian, communications master, and teacher Jason Wetzel, they've offered a study which goes beyond mere factual collations. We find for instance that early on, the "United States ruled outside the camps, but the Nazis ruled within." This is because early efforts to bring vast numbers of men under control was left to the Axis chain of command. Many, particularly Africa Corps officers and NCOs, were Nazis. In time, with application of general goodwill and investigation of mysterious murders of prisoners by Nazi enforcers, the tables turned. American rules, practices, and principles of democracy were introduced to soldiers brought up under fascist and Nazi blind obedience.
English classes began. A commissary system which allowed purchases beyond basic food needs came into existence. Recreation in the form of well-tended gardens, soccer fields, and athletic areas were helpful in showing that a free people could also be magnanimous. Indeed, German religious practices were respected, and even their funeral services were self-organized. Compared to prison camps in other nations, few prisoners died of maltreatment.
Regular visits by inspectors sought to alleviate American fears that prisoners were being "coddled." If anything, prisoners welcomed the opportunities to create paintings, work on local farms, and generally have a daily purpose to their existence. The money they made as scrip could then be used for purchases of cigarettes and soft drinks.
Most significantly, however, is a social development. Georgians came to see prisoners quite often, harmlessly pursuing work projects, or visiting their comrades. Americans were delighted to learn of the "University of America" idea being presented to the former Nazis.
Of particular note was the haste with which prisoners soaked up news of the war, for the first time presented in an objective way. The hallmarks of a free society, an open press, religious freedom, a right to read other points of view, and general well-being won over many prisoners. Indeed, once Italy changed sides in 1943, some 35,000 Italians freely entered Italian Service Units which helped with the U.S. War Effort.
Roe Coker and Wetzel have written an informative, thoughtful, and comprehensive book. They tell of varied aspects at numerous camps throughout Georgia. Most telling however, is a quotation from a camp guard, who learned that these prisoners were people, not monsters. He said, "... once you got to know them, they're people, just like you and me."
