“A beginner’s guide to Japan: Observations and Provocations,” by Pico Iyer, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $24.95, 200 pages.
Having lived in western Japan for more than 30 years, Pico Iyer treats the reader to his observations and provocations. He aptly titled his book, “A beginner’s guide to Japan” from the view of an “outsider” with “insider” knowledge of a country he truly loves.
Iyer is the man to write the book because of his love for his adopted country, authorship of more than 12 books, work as an academic lecturer and regular writing for a major United States newspaper.
The guide is divided into several chapters including: On the Street, At the Counter, In the Temple, Out the Window, Freedom from Choice, and Learning to be Foreign.
The author provides his observations to travelers visiting Japan for the first time. One of his reminders for the traveler is to dress down. For many Americans, there is the rule to dress one’s best and dress for success; however, Iyer reminds the reader that the American’s sense of “dressing up” may be mistaken for attempting to have others feel less than dressed.
In his chapter Freedom from Choice, the author shared various themes of restaurant eating. For him, many travelers will be surprised that there tend to be fixed menus and not the multiple pages of choices that many Americans have come to expect. Iyer shared that for the Japanese restaurant, the fixed menu liberates the customer from an overabundance of choices.
In the chapter Learning to be Foreign, Iyer cautions the foreigners to not get too immersed in the language and writing the language as there are so many pitfalls. In this chapter, the author noted when he arrived in Japan; he understood the word for “wrong” and “different” to be the same. However, much to his amazement, it was he who did not appreciate the words, nuances, and explanations.
Iyer's book is engrossing, enriching, elegant, and entertaining. The reader may not always agree with the observations and provocations in the book. But this is his book, and he is sharing from his experiences. If the reader has no plans to visit Japan in the future, Iyer’s book may be a consolation prize.
