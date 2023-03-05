“Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” by Matthew F. Delmont, (Viking Press: New York), 2022, 357 pages, hardcover.
Military history in the United States records the participation of Blacks since Colonial America to the present. Even when freedom and liberty were not always extended to people of color, Black men and often Black women offered to serve their country. They gave their best, even if their best meant becoming a casualty of war. With today’s scholarship, the service of Blacks in the military during World War II is being remembered and recorded.
When it appeared that World War II was becoming a national issue, the Pittsburgh Courier, an African American weekly newspaper, penned editorials regarding participation of Blacks. There was also a letter to the editor which mentioned why Blacks, who were considered “half Americans,” should enlist and serve. It was felt by the writer that Black Americans should seek a double “V” — victory overseas and a continued victory against Jim Crow America.
During the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, many Americans felt the problems of Europe were not related to the self-interest of the United States. Since World War I did not end all wars, there was an “America First Committee” that supported isolation. The chief mission of the organization was to prevent the United States from becoming entangled in the political problems in Europe.
In the 1930s, with the rise of fascists in Italy and Nazis in Germany, according to various polls, the majority of Americans did not favor entering into a war. Congress was busy at work legislating economic protectionist tariffs and passing neutrality acts preventing America from any military entanglements with Europe. However, the dream of a neutral nation ended on Dec. 7, 1941, with the attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
On Monday, Jan. 8, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke before a joint session of Congress declaring war against Imperial Japan. Within days, Germany and Italy declared war against the United States. With these declarations, America was thrust into a new war with the military deployed to fight in Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.
In Matthew F. Delmont's book “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad," the reader will be introduced to Black troops sharing their service to their country that denied full rights to them. These men, and later women, felt Black Americans should enlist and serve to obtain a “Double V." With a campaign slogan coined by the Pittsburgh Courier, there was a call for “Victory Abroad and Victory at Home."
It was during the years of World War II that Black men and some 6,500 Black women serving in the Women‘s Army Corps were stationed in segregated units. Additionally, there were Black women serving in the Navy and Coast Guard. The common denominators for all of the racially segregated Black units were junior and senior white officers, in command. At times, there were Black junior officers in the racially segregated units.
Delmont's chapter 8 titled “Tuskegee Takes Flight” offers the lives of men like Benjamin Oliver Davis Jr. Many persons within Black civic organizations like the NAACP and A. Philip Randolph lobbied for greater participation by Black Americans in the war in combat units.
In 1941, Capt. Davis was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Air Field at Tuskegee. At Tuskegee, he excelled in his aviation training and in 1942, he and four additional Black officers were graduated. The Tuskegee Field also became a nucleus for Black enlisted and officer personnel. Nurses and mechanics provided an open atmosphere for army training, even within the rigidly segregated unit.
Tuskegee Army Air Field, with all of its racial regulations, did not dampen the spirit and patriotism of the Black officers and enlisted personnel. They excelled in their duties, and their patriotism was above reproach. The theme of “Half American” was revealed in this chapter, and a theme of love of country was vividly expressed.
Chapter 15, “Victory in Europe," chronicles the heroic deeds of the 92nd Infantry Division. This division was the only Black division that served in combat in World War II. There were other all-Black divisions; however, they were used for support service.
When the men enlisted and were assigned to the 92nd, they were greeted by Gen. Edward Mallory Almond. As senior commander of this 92nd, Almond, adhering to the agreed upon Jim Crow racial attitude of the time, did not believe in the trustworthiness or thinking abilities of Black men. He was proven decidedly wrong on many occasions.
The 92nd fought in Italy and excelled in their valor and fighting abilities. They participated in and won the hearts of Europeans who were liberated. Still under the leadership of Almond, they did not allow him to deter them from their oath to their America. Victory abroad was in their grasp and they lived up to an oath taken at their enlistment or commissioning.
From their triumph in Europe, the men and women would return to their various homes in America. Upon their return, they faced discrimination in employment, housing and education. At the federal level, the Servicemen‘s Adjustment Act of 1944 was not accommodating to them. Even with these challenges, Black military personnel and veterans held firm to their new-found power of self and self-determination.
Matthew F. Delmont is righteously the man to offer “Half American” to the readership. He is The Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth College. Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Delmont is Ivy League educated throughout his college/university experiences.
He is author of four books and is a well-recognized expert on African American History and civil rights. “Half American” is scholarly written; offering a comprehensive depth of understanding and appreciation for the complexities of Blacks in the military during World War II.
