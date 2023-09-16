"Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right Wing Extremism," by Jeffrey Toobin, (Simon & Schuster, New York), 2023, $29.99 hardcover, 418 pages.
One of the saddest chapters in American history is the bombing of the Murrah Federal Office Building in Oklahoma City in 1995. Carried out by a disgruntled ex-GI named Timothy McVeigh, with assistance from a friend, Terry Nichols, it killed 168 persons, including children at a daycare center in the building.
Jeffrey Toobin, an attorney and writer-journalist, tells the full story from its inception in the troubled mind of McVeigh to its conclusion in his execution and Nichols’ life sentence. The author was inspired to write this book when thousands of pages of documents were donated to the University of Texas library by McVeigh’s leading defense counsel, Michael Jones.
McVeigh and Nichols were an odd pair who met while serving in the Army. While McVeigh was a model soldier who served with distinction, Nichols was a washout. The two reunited after McVeigh himself failed Special Services training and was discharged.
A loner all his life, McVeigh drifted from place to place and job to job. He spent a lot of time at gun shows all over the country, having poor success at trying to break into that market. Along the way he immersed himself in radical right-wing literature, especially a book called "The Turner Diaries," and in the daily rantings and paranoia of media characters like Rush Limbaugh.
A white supremacist and conspiracy theorist, McVeigh hated President Bill Clinton and much of what he saw in the federal government. Three events convinced him finally that he needed to take drastic action: the passage of an assault weapons ban, and the government sieges at Ruby Ridge and at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. The latter especially enraged him.
Toobin takes the reader on a step by step journey as McVeigh experimented with bomb making, gathered and stored materials for a huge explosive device (with Nichols’ help), scoped out government buildings in various cities, then finally carried out his plans in Oklahoma City. He also offers a close account of McVeigh’s arrest and trial.
McVeigh believed that his act of rebellion against what he saw as an oppressive U.S. government would set off an armed insurrection by like-minded persons and result in the overthrow of that government. While this obviously did not happen, Toobin ends the book with a warning about things like the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the dangers extremists like McVeigh continue to pose for our democratic system. The book offers an informed look at a tragic event in our history.
