"Possessed By Memory: The Inward Light of Criticism;" by Harold Bloom, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York) 2019, $35 hardcover, 508 pages.
"Possessed By Memory" is a collection of writings by octogenarian Harold Bloom. He was a professor of literature at both Harvard and Yale, a prolific writer, and one of America’s leading literary critics until his retirement.
Bloom is also a remarkable man of prodigious learning. He seems to have read everything worth reading, more than once, and he is the author of more than 50 books. One wonders when he found time to sleep.
In this current work, which may well be his last, he revisits many of his favorite literary works and characters, offering new insights fueled by age and wisdom.
The book begins, interestingly enough, with an examination of some Old Testament passages and characters from the Bible. Though Bloom is Jewish by birth, he has little time for Yahweh, the God of the Old Testament, whom he considers to be frivolous, cruel, often angry and sometimes foolish. His interpretations of many Bible texts are certainly unorthodox.
Bloom then turns his attention to some of his favorite authors, examining what he considers to be their important writings and evaluating key literary characters.
He practically worships both Shakespeare and Milton, thinks Samuel Johnson was the greatest literary critic ever, and finds in Walt Whitman the quintessential American poet who influenced all poetry which came afterward. As with his biblical criticism, his literary assessments tend toward the unorthodox.
Finally, the author tackles some modern poets. He seems to have a special affection for Wallace Stevens, whom he sees as the bearer of the torch lit by Whitman. There are also looks at poets as disparate as William Carlos Williams, Hart Crane, Conrad Aiken and Amy Clampitt.
A closing essay, a sort of afterthought, quotes long sections from Marcel Proust as a way of getting at Bloom’s own thought processes as he ages and remembers his past.
This is a thoroughly fascinating work, but it is not for the faint of heart. Written in a complex academic style, it is difficult to read and is probably meant more for other college professors and literary critics than for the average reading public. Still it is so full of wisdom and insight that it will reward any who can hang in with it, even in small doses.
