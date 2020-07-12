“Invisible Americans: The Tragic Cost of Child Poverty,” by Jeff Madrick, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York), $25 hardcover.
In the United States, one out of six children annually is living in poverty. No responsible scholar or scientist disputes the numbers; however, these numbers challenge every American to find ways to help.
In his book “Invisible American,” Jeff Madrick reminds our wealthy country of the hidden hurts of poverty. Madrick, a well-known author, columnist and contributor to well-regarded newspapers, is highly qualified to explore this topic.
The author offers 10 chapters with a focus on the child. Three of the chapters include: How Poor Children Live (Chapter 2), Hardship and Poverty (Chapter 7) and What to Do (Chapter 10).
In Chapter 2, the author reminds the reader that information about child poverty “must begin with hunger.” A phrase that is used today is “food insecurity,” which means from day to day, there is no confidence that the next meal will be forthcoming. Children living with food insecurities tend, according to scholars, to be obese and diabetic.
For many of these children, the availability of food and the availability of nutritious food is always a challenge. In Chapter 2, the author shares with the reader the lives of children in their day-to-day living, and their coping skills for eating. He provides names and faces to the numbers of children with food insecurities.
According to Madrick, children living with food insecurities also will face housing problems, evictions, homelessness and health problems. Imagine a child with these challenges being expected to perform their daily school responsibilities.
Chapter 7 is a call to understand “Hardship and Poverty” and how false measurements of poverty fail to adequately help the American public to appreciate the poverty gap for children. With all of the various governmental programs and food/housing assistance, a child’s family may be on the borderline of poor or working poor. In this chapter, the author continues to focus on children and he shares information regarding neurological damage and education.
Madrick’s book shares information and challenges for the nation, but with these challenges he also provides information on how to help in Chapter 10, “What to Do.” In this chapter, the author calls for a renewed look at the various governmental social safety nets. He also emphasizes a need for better child care provisions, housing and increased child care tax credits.
In his book, the reader will discover the “Invisible Americans” are close by. You will find these children in our schools, child care facilities, congregations and recreational agencies. Madrick puts forth a compelling argument for change as he reminds our country of plenty that there are many children who have serious problems in their lives. He supports his assertions with documents and studies.
At the end of the day, his book will be a challenge and encouragement to school districts, local charities, and faith traditions. The author did not explore fully the impact of faith traditions and local charities in making visible our children who live with food insecurities each day. Decatur is well known for its positive responses to children in need and this book is a reminder that we have to expand our responses to the “Invisible Americans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.