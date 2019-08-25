"Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor," by Steven Greenhouse, (Alfred A. Knopf), $27.95, hardcover, 397 pages.
Steven Greenhouse has covered labor for The New York Times for nearly 20 years. In “Beaten Down, Worked Up,” he brings a reporter’s eye for detail to the history of American unions, from the first resistance to wage-slave conditions in sweatshops and mines, to labor as triumphant defender and creator of the middle class, to unions grown corrupt, complacent, and unpopular.
He ends with hope for workers: current stirrings of interest among millennials, the youngest workers, and expansions and updates of old organizing methods.
Greenhouse doesn’t claim to write a complete history of labor. Instead, in his introduction and ample notes, he refers readers to more detailed sources, and concentrates on recent attempts to organize workers.
Some are counterintuitive to the managerial mind, like health-care giant Kaiser Permanente’s enlisting employees as problem-solvers, which has increased efficiency and profits as well as improving working conditions. Some are astonishing. When the Oklahoma teachers’ strike brought only moderate victories, teachers turned to another avenue for change: Many ran for the deep-red state’s Legislature.
Greenhouse describes how migrant workers in the Florida tomato fields organized themselves from physical enslavement and abuse to a fair-trade shop even megacorps like Walmart prefer to other suppliers. He describes solutions that are working now, and proposes more for the future.
Along with bringing to life well-known figures like Samuel Gompers and Walter Reuther, Greenhouse portrays near-forgotten crusaders, especially women, like the young immigrant, Clara Lemlich, who mobilized the New York garment workers, and Frances Perkins, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s secretary of labor and the true architect of the New Deal. He reminds us that Martin Luther King, Jr., gave his greatest speech and was assassinated while supporting the sanitation workers’ strike in Memphis — following to the letter his Christian mandate to help “the least of these.” (The “garbage men,” as we used to call them, won.)
Greenhouse doesn’t blame Big Money for all workers’ problems, though the wag-the-dog mindset of corporations run solely for the benefit of “shareholders” (stock owners) and the C-suite’s salaries, bonuses, and platinum parachutes is a serious social injustice. He points out that Republicans fear the organizations enough, even in their present weak state, to outspend the unions’ campaign contributions, while Democrats forget their pledges to support labor as soon as they’re elected. By Greenhouse’s analysis, the 2016 presidential election was no surprise.
As Greenhouse argues, labor organizing is no longer confined to the factory floor. The most successful labor movements involve all the stakeholders: management, employees, and, as in Los Angeles, citizens’ groups concerned with the environment and civil-justice issues such as fair housing. All workers need to get the message: The isolated are powerless. The organized are strong for themselves and everybody else.
