“Kaddish.com: a Novel,” by Nathan Englander, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $24.95, 203 pages.
There is nothing like death and attending funeral duties to expose a family to internal challenges, religious traditions and community scrutiny. Even within the United States, these elements take center stage for a brief time in many gentile families or for an Orthodox Jewish family, for an extended time.
Within the Jewish traditions, Kaddish is a reverent and ancient prayer recited daily in a synagogue. Even though said by the mourners of the family, Kaddish is a prayer of praise glorifying God in the midst of death. Kaddish is said for a specified time period of 11 months after the death of a parent or close relative. It cannot be said alone.
Nathan Englander, a prize-winning author and finalist for literary awards, introduces the reader to a son named Larry, who on behalf of his Orthodox family must take on the responsibility to recite Kaddish. Not only does Larry not appreciate that he does not live up to his Orthodox traditions, but he has to come to terms with his relationship with his deceased father.
Englander divides the novel into four parts. Central to the novel are the characters that include Larry and his sister. The siblings are well defined and each character offers an introduction to the family, community, and religious life.
Feeling not up to the task of reciting Kaddish, Larry checks out someone to recite Kaddish for him from an internet service. There are occasions when there are no relatives to provide this most sacred ritual that a professional mourner may be contacted. However, Larry is alive, and as a surviving son, his father expected him to lead in reciting this ritual.
If the reader enjoys short stories, the various chapters within the novel will offer a treat of interconnecting chapters which could stand alone. If the reader would like to explore family dynamics, then this novel is for you. If the reader would like to explore the relationship of God, within a Jewish Orthodox family, this novel is for you. If a reader would like to appreciate the power of religion upon someone who feels they have moved beyond traditions/orthodoxy, Englander will not disappoint.
