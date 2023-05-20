"The Lighthouse of Stalingrad: The Hidden Truth at the Heart of the Greatest Battle of World War II," by Iain MacGregor, (Scribner: New York), $30.00 hardcover.
The mighty German Army was finally surrounded at Stalingrad. It had pushed the Soviet legions almost into the broad Volga River. Mere remnants had held out along the riverbank against the powerful Nazi foe.
Then, a mammoth Soviet counterthrust in turn surrounded the Wehrmacht. Now, trapped by a vengeful enemy, the Germans fought bitterly against not only seemingly endless human waves and artillery, but also the forbidding winter’s cold.
Iain MacGregor, fellow of the British Royal Historical Society, longtime editor and award-winning author, published in numerous respected journals, brings about a masterpiece. He has, through tremendous research into until-now untouched sources, revealed new truths about this war-tide reversing titanic battle.
In a city turned into a moonscape, only a couple buildings remained standing. From any one of these stark, brick sentinels, a watchful eye could see the enemy, and direct artillery fire. One such brick tower became a watchword for Soviet resilience and dogged determination. It was called, if anything at all during the battle, the Lighthouse. It was the remains of a building which saw hundreds of soldiers engaged in brutal, hand to hand conflict.
The house changed hands time and again. Indeed, it became a center of the whirlwind of death which claimed ranks of soldiers. Then, it was mentioned in a Soviet military news writer’s dispatch as "Pavlov’s House." A true, combat-hardened veteran, Sgt. Yakov Fedotovich Pavlov did indeed lead a troop in one of the battles for this man-made ruin. He was in fact present during several of the counterattacks by the Germans. He did not, however, almost singlehandedly conquer the building, then lead the days-long siege which may, or may not, have happened.
MacGregor is the master of factual hunting. He discovered that the entire episode became a model for Soviet historical narrative. Pavlov became the Soviet hero who rallied men from every republic of the Soviet Union. In later schoolbooks, those present at his side hailed from Siberia, the Caucasus, and all the eastern provinces.
"Pavlov’s House" became the everyman scene of Soviet glory. It was all brought about by first draft news writing, then propaganda, then mythology. MacGregor has done wonders in presenting what really happened, and including easily followed maps of the brutal street fighting.
He demonstrates how a tactic was developed early on where the Soviets would "hug" their enemies. That meant, they stayed as close to the Germans as possible, the better to limit the power of their aircraft. Secondly, MacGregor’s research revealed previously unknown essays of Lt. Col. Friedrich Roske, which revealed how the final surrender came about. Insightful, honest, fair, this work brings history alive, as it clarifies what for years has been mythologized.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.