“Mama’s Boy: A Story from Our Americas,” by Dustin Lance Black, Alfred A. Knopf, New York, 395 pages, $26.96.
The words “mama’s boy” have positive and negative connotations in the American culture. For some, “mama’s boy” implies a male who is supportive and dutiful to his mother. For others, “mama’s boy” is a male who is excessively attached to and/or excessively dependent on his mother.
Greek mythology, Sigmund Freud, and Benjamin Spock shared their definitions/writings of the “mama’s boy,” and current literature is filled with writings on the subject. President Franklin D. Roosevelt is one example of the closeness of a son to his mother, much to the detriment of his wife, Eleanor.
Dustin Lance Black, filmmaker and social activist, presents to the reader his personal account of his relationship with his conservative Mormon mother. It is within the relationship that the family experienced human sexuality, relational challenges, tragedy and love.
Black‘s book is divided into three parts with various chapters within the parts. This personal memoir has two compelling characters, Black and his mother, Anne. The book explores their interactions, misunderstandings, religious talks, and finally, making sense of what it means to be family.
After all the twists and turns of a mother’s relationship with her son, Black shares intimate moments from childhood, adulthood and the illness of his mother. It was during her chronic illness that his mother provided encouraging words to Black to continue his life.
One of the founding understandings of human relationships is the awakening of a child that the parent is not always the kind, thoughtful, and loving person. On the other hand, the parent, by the first grade, realizes how their parental control is not as absolute as once imagined. The shocking aspects of many family experiences in America are based upon differences expressed within a family regarding race, politics, religion and human sexuality.
Dustin Lance Black’s book provides the reader with his account of the journey of his relationship with his mother. His writing is at times explicit, expressive, and emotional. His memoir is his memoir, and a reader may have ideas of how his life should have been expressed. However, Black is his mama’s boy, and he is writing about their story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.