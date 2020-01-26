"The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom," by Toni Morrison, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York and Alfred A. Knopf: Canada), 132 pages.
From the foreword by novelist Zadie Smith that begins “The Measure of Our Lives,” a book of quotes from the works of author Toni Morrison, it is evident that this piece is handcrafted by people whose lives are changed when they read her writing and have become mesmerized by the author’s ability to add flourish to common experiences.
Born Chloe Ardelia Wofford on Feb. 18, 1931, Toni Morrison, as she was known, was an American novelist, essayist, book editor, and college professor. She wrote several books which centered mainly around highlighting the African American experience in America. Her first novel, "The Bluest Eye," was published in 1970. She died on Aug. 5, 2019, and this collection is attributed to the author and showcases her intricate use of the modern language which is compared to the African American, female version of Shakespeare and Keats.
"The Measure of Our Lives" serves not only as an introduction for readers who have yet to discover the author’s works, but also as a gentle nudge to readers who are familiar with the author. This collection allows an insight into Morrison's dexterity and creativity in her use of language to express sentiments that readers may be feeling but don’t know how to express.
In one quote, Morrison asserts that beauty “becomes enough” at some point in life and that there is no need to “photograph, paint, or even remember it.” This sentiment rings true in the present regarding the ubiquity of sharing images, and our seemingly ever-connected lifestyles. The quote brings into focus the value of living in the present and availing oneself of the need for external validation.
As for the seasoned Morrison reader, this collection will bring back memories of our own first encounter with the author’s works, and it features a useful list of all her published works in chronological order. An addition that would have made this piece flow better, would be a footnote for each quote that lets readers know which previous work it is from and the year of publication.
For some, "The Measure of Our Lives" will recall pearls of wisdom from the matriarchs in our own lives. Gems about handling loss and navigating the inevitable firsts of life. The collection, depending on the quotation, may embody a sense of liberation, joy, love, wonder, or loneliness. A useful tool for comprehending the meaning through the fluidity of the writing is to re-read the quotations a few times.
The collection also sheds light on Morrison’s ethereal view of life and her unique use of metaphor, time, and paragraph structure to convey her messages. She had a way of romanticizing a life experience that drew out the many facets of that experience so that anyone could relate to them, and frames them in such a way that may leave a reader more understanding and aware of the nuances of emotion and more appreciative of the oft-taken-for-granted bonds we share that have helped shape the American landscape.
Taken as a whole, "The Measure of Our Lives" reads like a poetic tribute to arguably one of America’s most beloved authors in the author’s own words. It is a book to be savored slowly, putting it down and coming back to it at the beginning of the day or at the end of the night. The quotes should be mulled over, thought about, and pondered. The true meaning behind the words must be deciphered, much like the author herself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.