“Year of the Monkey," by Patti Smith, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York) 2019, $24.95, 163 pages.
Patti Smith presents a year of her travels in her new book, “Year of the Monkey.” Smith wears many hats that also include visual artist and performer. She is making her name known in the book world, including “Just Kids”, which won her the 2010 National Book Award, as well as "M-Train."
Following New Year’s concerts in the San Francisco area, Smith decided to embark upon some spontaneous travel, and this travel would provide her time in California, Arizona, and Virginia Beach. She had no specific timeline and devoted herself to enjoying the day that was presented to her.
Smith’s personal memoir is divided into 17 distinct chapters. One of her chapters is “YOM 2016.” People born in this sign in 2016 are considered the fire monkey, which is filled with passion, creativity, high energy, and rich intelligence.
During Smith’s stay in San Francisco, she packed some of her belongings to send back to New York City. Now she was prepared for her journey, and while in San Francisco, she discovered that Chinatown was celebrating its lunar New Year, and it would welcome The Year of the Monkey.
With the Year of the Monkey, Smith enjoyed the festivities and celebrations. Yet, she also was reminded that she was embarking on a journey that included limited money, bottled water, and the realization that many comforts before the journey would no longer be at her disposal. During her journey's first days, she had to remind herself that this year of travel would be one of endless possibilities.
Reading about Smith’s journey, one is introduced to people she met along the way. The reader will enjoy the descriptive designs of the various landscapes, and Smith’s thoughts on the journey.
“Year of the Monkey,” is a great read, and Smith does not disappoint. In her book, she provides some great Polaroid pictures to support her travel. The power of the black-and-white photographs truly adds weight to the travel memoir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.