"The Mirror & the Light," by Hilary Mantel, (Henry Holt and Co., New York) 2020, $30.00 hardcover, 757 pages.
"The Mirror & the Light" completes Hilary Mantel’s fine trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the business manager, adviser, friend, confidante and hatchet man for King Henry VIII. While Cromwell is a relatively minor historical figure, all things considered, his story showcases a brilliant exposition of Henry VIII’s reign.
The book offers insight into the king’s personality, his marital relationships, and the members of his court and their actions and intrigues. Along the way, a reader just might become enthralled with Cromwell’s personal story as well.
Cromwell was a man of humble origins. His father was a blacksmith who drank heavily and openly abused his son. When Thomas was old enough he went to sea. Before returning to England, he lived in various places, doing whatever jobs were requested by his masters, no matter how unsavory. He served as a soldier in Italy, then discovered that he had a gift for both languages and figures.
After working at various jobs all across Europe, he returned to his native land and became a jack-of-all-trades in the service of Cardinal Wolsey, a man of questionable moral principles and one of the powers behind the throne.
By the time Wolsey had fallen out of favor with King Henry, Cromwell had caught the monarch’s eye, and at the cardinal’s death went into the king’s service. He climbed steadily through the ranks, eventually holding a noble title and becoming the most powerful man in the land next to the king.
This third volume by Mantel begins with the execution of Anne Boleyn, one of Henry’s wives, and follows Cromwell as he negotiates with foreign leaders, raises money for the profligate king, tries to keep peace among the now independent English churches and clergy, seeks to keep the Emperor Charles and the Pope pacified, and strives to help Henry find a suitable wife. Along the way Cromwell amasses a sizable fortune for himself and his family.
While not himself a brutal or vicious man, in carrying out the king’s wishes Cromwell had to oversee many arrests and the rise and fall of prominent individuals and families. He had to employ a vast network of spies both at home and abroad. He had to have his finger always on the pulse of Henry’s sometimes frivolous and foolish notions and deal with them diplomatically. And he had to be informed on all matters at the royal court.
Needless to say, he made many enemies along the way, enemies who resented his rise to success, enemies who eventually brought him down.
This volume along with the two previous ones, "Wolf Hall" and "Bring Up the Bodies," makes for a great read. It is highly recommended to any who have an eye for fine writing and enjoy a stimulating adventure in historical fiction.
