"Monroeville and the Stage Production of To Kill a Mockingbird," by John M. Williams, (History Press: Charleston, S.C.), $23.99 softcover.
"To Kill a Mockingbird" is now forever enshrined in American literature. Harper Lee’s heartbreaking tale of systemic legal injustice was made into an Oscar-winning movie two years after its 1960 publication.
How that story came to be a world-influencing, famous amateur theater production is presented by author John M. Williams with masterful insight and sensitive research.
Williams, a renowned author and mentor to a college fine arts program, offers us not only the story of the evolution of the stage production of "To Kill a Mockingbird." He weaves that tale into the historical background of Monroeville, from which the novel arose. The grave injustice of 1930s Alabama, where a Black man could be literally condemned to death on false testimony from white women, arose in world consciousness through the infamous Scottsboro Boys trials of that decade.
Moving to the 1990s, we meet Kathy McCoy, a gifted manager, who was offered the job of director of the Monroeville Museum. It occupied the very courthouse where the novel’s imagined trial took place. She, together with an enthusiastic county and town associates, leapt into action.
They not only collated information on the town’s past, but set upon an ingenious promotional idea. They’d make the novel into a play, the better to inform students and visitors of the era of civil change the town had witnessed. Williams describes not only the eventual success of the play, but its almost unbelievable triumph as it toured the world, from London to Tel Aviv.
We learn as well about the amateur actors whose intensity and charm made the play believable and heartrending. Charming anecdotes, wise decisions, and frustrating set-backs are innumerable. So too are we advised of the actual people who may, or may not, have been models for the characters in the story. I like the speculation on the mentally challenged Boo Radley. Only Harper Lee’s father, A.C. Lee, is known to have been a model for Atticus Finch.
Southern Gothic permeates the story; but truth telling is what triumphs. Scout believes Boo could be a good person. Her father, the moral compass of the tale, comments, “Most people are once you get to know them.”
Finch’s defense of doomed Tom Robinson is explored in parallel with vignettes of those who’ve played Atticus and Tom over the years. That the play continues to this day makes our world a more humane place. There is hope in the play, Monroeville, and hopefully because of that, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.