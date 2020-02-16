"The Mysterious Affair at Olivetti: IBM, the CIA, and the Cold War Conspiracy to Shut Down Production of the World’s First Desktop Computer," by Meryle Secrest, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York), 304 pages.
The mystery of this tome is why the author thought it worthy of a full-fledged book.
This seems to be a short story masquerading as a full-blown biography. The author, Meryle Secrest, has an impressive number of non-fiction works on her resume. Maybe she was just drawn into the web of Machiavellian intrigue that surrounds every inference during the course of the story on the Olivetti ruling family.
Secrest has a plethora of biographies to her credit — Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, Frank Lloyd Wright, among others — but I am not tempted to read them now. Factoids pad every page of "The Mysterious Affair at Olivetti." I could scarcely force myself to the end of the story, where an attempt is made to pull all of the tangled ingredients into a reasonable facsimile of a narrative.
I am reminded of a conversation with a fellow traveler, who recounts everything about how he ordered eggs for breakfast, why the free range eggs are superior to those of cage, adding a description of the wainscoting in the dining room, and on and on. He never gets to his subject of why he traveled to his destination in the first place. One tends to avoid these people.
But I digress. The facts, or those facts which seem germane to the narrative, appear to be these:
• The Olivetti family founded the firm.
• They had a measure of success as the firm became adept at the manufacture, sale and distribution of typewriters.
• They had a large impressive family of many colorful characters, whose lives are thoroughly described.
• The Olivetti company eventually became obsolete and sank into obscurity.
And so I attacked the book in a soldierly fashion, wading through innumerable side topics (e.g. the history of Bauhaus architecture) looking for a theme. There are attempts to tie the deaths of several Italian men, connected to the Olivetti enterprises, into a conspiracy. Did various members of American and Italian government and industry prevent Olivetti from entering the age of the personal computer? The case made here is far-fetched, if not illusory.
I cannot recommend this work, except perhaps to the scholar interested in half-baked 20th century conspiracy theories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.