“Bird By Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life,” by Anne Lamott (Penguin-Random House-Anchor Books), $16, paperback, 222 pages.
Anne Lamott’s “Bird By Bird,” first published in 1994, has just appeared in its 25th-anniversary edition.
Best known as a spiritual writer, at once luminous and earthy, like the greatest mystics of all religious traditions, Lamott has published several novels as well as award-winning nonfiction, so she has the street cred to back up the advice she gives her creative-writing students.
She structures “Bird By Bird” just as she answers the real, live questions that come up in real, live classes, which gives her admonitions immediacy as well as authority. And she does it with humor, grace (in the theological as well as stylistic sense), and wisdom. (Though she’d roll her eyes at the often-pretentious last word, she’s got it.)
Lamott gives advice I’ve never seen in any other writing book, such as: Carry an index card and a pen in your back pocket (as she need not add, notebooks and phone apps are too fat and slow, respectively) so that the perfect words, which arrive when you’re jogging or folding laundry, don’t fly away. Don’t expect getting a book published to heal all your leftover middle-school insecurities. And, oh yes, contrary to what stuffier authors say, revenge is a perfectly good source of inspiration.
As in all her writing, Lamott draws on autobiography, which, as she reminds us, is the source of all art. She warns her students not to let the internalized voices of parents and authorities drown out their authentic memories and emotions.
She does not mention the “flow state” (she’s leery of all New Age jargon, though she admits she has some friends of that persuasion), but clearly she enters it when she writes. The flow state takes care of itself, so Lamott devotes her attention to talking her students through the stuck state, which she sees not as “writer’s block” but emptiness waiting to be refilled.
Some of her advice — just showing up and sticking to the page until something, no matter how disjointed a first try, comes out — is traditional craft, but I never before heard or thought of using a 1-inch picture frame to focus the daily writing obligation.
Lamott also doesn’t care whether her students have conventional or unconventional religious faith, or any faith at all, beyond the minimal hope that creates what John Gardner, not exactly a pink-and-blue-bunny-rabbit-story man himself, called moral fiction. Paradoxically (paradox is, of course, the natural element of the mystic), her descriptions of how hard writing is to someone as good at it as she is, her warnings of how serious the job is when it’s done right, make readers want to try it themselves. While Lamott denies it’s ever easy, she makes it worth doing.
