“I’ve Seen the Future and I’m Not Going: The Art Scene and Downtown New York in the 1980s,” by Peter McGough, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), 287 pages, $29.95.
Memoir writing is growing into a thriving publishing industry. Unlike the autobiography, the memoir genre places emphasis on a specific time and place rather than a chronological time-line of life.
Peter McGough, in his personal memoir, provides selected life intervals in his book, “I’ve seen the Future and I’m Not Going: The Art Scene and Downtown New York in the 1980s.”
There are three important historical markers to this book: Peter McGough, his artist partner, David McDermott, and the ever-changing New York City. Each marker stands on its own and each marker is dependent upon the other markers for understanding.
New York City has always been a welcoming place to immigrants and creative people from other places. New York City, and the Lower East Side, in specific, is the point of entry for the writer. As with anyone else in New York City, McGough’s life did not begin in the Lower East Side, but it was in the Lower East Side that McGough, McDermott, and the art scene saw the 1980s and 1990s with all of their challenges.
Even though McGough informs the reader on New York City, he took time in the memoir to discuss his childhood in Syracuse. His early years filled with an all-white suburban world and the Catholic Church provided his framework for living,
It was in the middle 1970s that McGough began to explore his inner feelings and decided that the all-white, monolith suburb did not offer for him the world that he felt he needed to flourish and the safety that would ensure his survival. Therefore, he decided to leave home in 1978 and ended up in the West Village via the East Village.
It was in the 1979s that McGough continued his life in art and when he met David McDermott. He and David cultivated the creative art scenes, met other struggling artists, and by the 1980s experienced the best and the worst of people and places.
In this memoir, McGough shares: his triumphs and turbulences; his love of life and his disappointment with people in his life; and the period of the AIDS suffering in his community.
McGough’s book at times is witty, gritty, and sometimes campy. He provides the reader with his view of coming to New York City for life reinvention and to do well. One will not find a great deal of bubbly happiness or forward-looking writing for the future. As his title reminds the reader, go into the future at your own risk.
