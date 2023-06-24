"On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century," by Timothy Snyder, (Tim Duggan Books: New York), $7.99 softcover.
You will not find a more profound book. "On Tyranny," by Timothy Snyder, author of critically acclaimed histories of modern Eastern Europe and the Holocaust, Levin Professor of History at Yale University, provides "Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century" on the recognition of how tyrannies come about. In this slim volume resides truth.
It is, after all, truth that is the first target of tyrannies. Professor Snyder quotes a Polish dissident under Communism who noted, "In politics, being deceived is no excuse." This book is a warning.
You'll discover how disinformation, lies which manipulate understanding and reality, characterized both the Nazis' and Soviets' growth to power. Fear is manufactured. Dangers are said to be everywhere. Enemies are constantly plotting the demise of the tyrant's group, be it party, race, or select group.
We see then examples of how such disinformation is practiced today by Russian oligarchs and others. Only the leader or his immediate henchmen can save a population, thus everything must be subordinated to them.
Their goal is to rekindle either a lost golden age which never existed, as under Nazism, or a wonderful future age, as Communism promised. When even researched, indeed observable, truth is rendered unknowable, then fascist or other such deceivers can start to prevail.
Contrary news reports are called lies or fake news; contrary opinion is called treason. Everything becomes politicized. Loyalty to these fantasy goals becomes more important than honesty and ethical practices. No one can question the leader's goals, or he is called disloyal. No longer do professionals follow their historical ethics, rather everything must pass the loyalty or obedience test. The question all must answer in anything they do is "How does it make the leader, party, or organization look?" — rather than "Is it right or wrong?"
Style overcomes substance. Even language itself becomes politicized. Chanting and slogans become substitutes for reasoned discussion. Words begin carrying meanings which identify loyalty, or not. Privacy becomes less and less possible when everything must be proven loyal. Such tyrants cry, "No one can demand privacy when security is at risk!" All must be surrendered, be it democracy, law, justice, or mutual honesty and integrity, to the altar of safety under tyranny.
Snyder shows how opportunity and terrorism are employed by budding tyrants. Hitler used the opportunity of the Reichstag's fire of 1933 to eliminate all German democratic freedoms in order to "protect" the German people. The first concentration camps came about as a result of the "enabling act," which swept away all German democratic protections and law. Soon, the lawlessness of those camps spread to all the country, then to all of Europe.
Snyder, ever the historian, employs the wisdom of those who experienced the growth and flowering of tyrannies. We hear from George Orwell, Vaclav Havel, and Hannah Arendt. Each observed the growth of these cancers. They serve, together with Professor Snyder, as wise doctors to advise us how best to recognize such vile dictators and their practices. They then show us how to oppose them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.