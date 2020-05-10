“Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir,” by Jayson Greene, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York), $25, 239 pages.
Children who lose parents are orphans; bereaved spouses are widows or widowers. However, what do you call parents who lose children? There is no word in our language for this situation. It is unspeakable, and by extension, it is not supposed to happen. The memoir “Once More We Saw Stars,” by Jayson Greene, explores this topic in searing detail. He shows the reader how to bridge the gap between daily life and the unnameable.
Throughout Greene’s story, readers feel the devastating grief that Jayson and his wife Stacy experience when their only child is killed in a random act. As the book begins, 2-year-old Greta Greene is sitting with her grandmother on a bench on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. A brick crumbles from a windowsill overhead, striking Greta unconscious, and she is immediately rushed to the hospital.
The reader is swept up in the anguish Jayson and Stacy confront in the wake of their daughter’s trauma and death. Throughout the novel, the author explores people’s ability to experience hope and healing alongside grief and loss. The memoir also captures how a marriage, tested by the unthinkable, can survive and become even deeper in the aftermath of such grief.
“Once More We Saw Stars” is a heartbreaking story about a father and mother as they confront the random, violent death of their young daughter and how they find a way forward when there is no way back to the life they had built for themselves and their child.
Through group therapy with other parents who have lost their children, they learn to feel and then to release the anger they have both been harboring toward strangers they see on the street with their children, appearing to be healthy and whole. Both parents scream out their anger and realize the power that this unacknowledged emotion had over them until it was felt and released.
After moving to a new house and after both return to work, Jayson realizes that he wants to be a father again and Stacy feels the yearnings for parenthood, also. When they become pregnant, they are not sure how to tell other family members, particularly Susan, the grandmother who still blames herself for Greta’s death. Not all family members are as excited as Jayson and Stacy. They feel that the couple is “rushing things” and they express intense speculation before the arrival of Jayson and Stacy’s son.
The author shows us, in exquisite detail, how humans can wrest beauty out of searing pain and, more importantly, how we can find meaning again in our lives.
This memoir teaches us that our ordinary lives are not so ordinary and that we should never take our loved ones for granted. We learn that death is random but that each of us is capable of surviving devastating grief. We learn what it means to be a family. Jayson Greene shows us the durability of love in all its forms.
This is a book about how we find meaning in suffering — a universal story with lessons for all of us.
