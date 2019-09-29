"Orange World and Other Stories," by Karen Russell, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $25.95, 271 pages.
Consider the onion and the layers that make up the vegetable. Its pungency, its scent and its flavor all combine to make an ingredient that adds so much to a dish. Karen Russell’s stories are like the onion so much more than the a short story with a beginning, a middle and an end.
The title story in particular has many levels of meaning. An older first-time mother is riddled with angst throughout her pregnancy. She attends mothers’ groups hoping for some help and insight into parenting. She is overwhelmed by the other women who seem so self-assured and confident, able to juggle careers and school activities while keeping immaculate houses and preparing gourmet dinners.
She is so intimidated that she makes a pact with the devil and agrees to nurse a demon as well as her own child. Creepy, huh? Yet there is more than this surface creepiness to the story — it is the tale of post-partum fears and women warriors.
Two other stories are particularly relevant to this area here in Tornado Alley and with Hurricane Dorian recently in the news. “The Tornado Auction” is just that. Prospective buyers can wander among stalls and view tornadoes for purchase. They come in all sizes. What size would you like? “ The Gondoliers” presents a Venice-like Florida surrounded by toxic waters.
Other stories concern physicians for the dead and romance with a body preserved in a peat bog. Then there’s Madame Bovary’s greyhound. Orange World brings new ways of viewing our ideas of love, natural disasters, birth and death and certainly makes you think.
