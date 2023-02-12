"Our America: A Photographic History," by Ken Burns, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $75.00 hardback.
Who are we Americans? In "A Photographic History," Ken Burns, revered documentarian of American topics such as the Civil War, baseball, World War II and the national parks, now gives us “Our America."
He sets out to show, through hundreds of carefully chosen pictures and their backstories, who we are from the earliest days of America to now. We discover it was Burns’ father whose love of photography prepared his son to be aware of the wonders, the ugliness, the beauty and stories all around him. Burns’ beloved college professor, Jerome Liebling, explained how professional awareness of individual photographs, of even everyday events, could influence Burns to seek out "who we are" through understanding our national experiences. Photography, properly understood, could bring the observer meaning, backstory, and sensitivity of events from a time now gone forever.
We learn how we are given but a time to live our American experience, and yet we have so much more at hand. We draw from a well of masterful photographs which tell our conflicted, and often contradictory, personality as a people. Neither through cloying nostalgia nor relentless revisionism, Burns shows what he’s learned. He is observant, sympathetic and honest.
We follow Burns’ photographs chronologically, but understand them with today’s eyes. So did our forebears. We see quiet, rustic scenes in New Hampshire, then sweatshops in North Carolina. Our visual travels take us from joyous family celebrations and sandlot baseball games, to a bridge in Oklahoma where members of the community stand while black people hang by the neck below.
Our wondrous national parks now exist in a country on the verge of blasting every mountaintop to get at ore, or killing off even the most American of beasts, the buffalo. Such contradictions surface through photographs shown in newspapers, private showings, galleries and traveling displays. Proud victories in World War I are contrasted with bloated, dying soldiers on obscure Civil War battlefields. Such are the differences we’ve experienced as Americans.
All such pictures, no matter how different, answer the question who we are. Burns shows how we can observe each picture, and reflect upon it. Backstories on each photograph are listed in latter pages. We imagine the sounds of the child crying here, the birds wafting overhead there. We see with new eyes the world, our world, as it was, perhaps.
Piercing, fanatical eyes of John Brown, or pensive, desperate eyes cast down by dying U.S. Grant each catch us unawares. We think about these men, their times, and what they mean to us today. Our America is exactly that. Homes in the future will proudly display this work of art.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.